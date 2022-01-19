MIUI 13 already includes one of the exclusive functions of Android 12

For a few months some android manufacturers they are working on implementing certain features of Android 12 in their customization layers. Monet Themes is one of these features and Xiaomi seems to have everything ready. The latest version of MIUI 13 for the Chinese market already includes this special feature that is released with Android 12. It is something that was originally going to be exclusive to Google Pixel and that is now reaching more manufacturers. Your Xiaomi mobile could include it in future updates.

Change the look of your Xiaomi thanks to Monet Themes

Google brought out a new system for customize the interface of your system in a simpler and more homogeneous way. The Monet Themes have as objective colorize the interface Of the device depending on the colors of the wallpaper.

The feature, when you implement a new wallpaper, extracts the main colors from the image and shows you a series of options. Choose 5 picture colors and it represents them to you so that they stain the interface, the buttons, the notification cards and almost the entire system.

If you configure a wallpaper of the Amazon jungle, the system will recommend you to color the interface according to the colors shown in the image, which are probably green. So with any image that comes to mind.

MIUI 13 has just been released on Xiaomi mobiles

Xiaomiui has just announced on networks that the latest beta of MIUI 13 for China just implemented the Monet Themes. Several companies are working on it and Xiaomi is one of those that is finishing the implementation. It is a matter of time before the function leaves the beta, reaches MIUI 13 stable and then the Global version.

Of course, it is an optional feature. If you do not want colorize the interface you can keep it as usual. The good news is that it allows you to have a personalization of the much more advanced interface without having to do almost anything.

Years ago these color changes required root and complicated processes to install modules. Now all you have to do is change your wallpaper and select the set of colors you want to have on your screen. mobile. If you have a Xiaomi you may enjoy this option before the end of the first quarter of 2022.