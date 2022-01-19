Microsoft will add as many Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass as possible

During the afternoon of yesterday, a big news related to Xbox acquisitions caught us by surprise. As most of you already know, Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzard for about 70,000 million dollars, becoming the largest and most expensive purchase to date. Although, while we wait for it to be done Effective the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Xbox, we already know that such purchase will include an impressive portfolio of games, technology, a track record of commercial success, and 14 talented studios joining the Xbox Game Studios lineup.

As happened with the Bethesda purchase, many users are asking many questions about what this acquisition will mean. Thus, Phil Spencer has spoken via Xbox Wire about the arrival of Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass, which will obviously arrive at the successful service of those from Redmond sooner rather than later.

Since the closing (of the acquisition), we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as possible on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, whether they are new titles or games from the incredible Activision Blizzard catalog. As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass.

Obviously, Microsoft hasn’t paid $70 billion for Activision Blizzard to make not most, if not all, of its games exclusive to Xbox and PC, as well as including both existing games and all upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass. The service now has 25 million subscribers and it should continue its exponential growth without problems. There is no doubt that after the acquisition is complete, many more players will join Game Pass, especially if large Licenses like Call of Duty become Xbox exclusive.