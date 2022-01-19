Microsoft reveals that Xbox Game Pass has already surpassed the 25 million subscriber mark on the service

The catastrophe is of biblical proportions. Only then can you understand the purchase you make microsoft, taking ownership of Activision Blizzard. The repercussions of this agreement will be noticed over time and sign the most important business movement in the history of video games.

Among so much information on figures, changes, comings and goings, Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass, its key service, has already exceeded more than 25 million subscribers Worldwide. A fact that comes to us a year after the last time we were able to know how much the number amounted to.

At that time we learned that there were 18 million subscribers, so the increase in this period of time has been seven million. The catalog of titles that we can play is constantly growing, especially with the arrival of Bethesda games after the purchase of Microsoft.

On the other hand, some of the works that are already pointing to Xbox Game Pass in the future show a most appetizing horizon. Diablo, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty and many others will expand the possibilities of gameplay on Xbox One, Xbox Series, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC.