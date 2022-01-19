Microsoft and Activision will continue to release games on “multiple platforms” despite the acquisition – Nintenderos

We bring a message that has been recently published and comes from one of the most important members of the video game industry. This time we are talking about phil spencer, head of Xbox at microsoft, and are related to Activision.

After the purchase of Activision by Microsoft, has ruled on whether we will be able to see Activision games on other platforms. Fortunately, it seems that the answer is yes.

The information has been offered in a statement shared on the Xbox website, where the CEO of Microsoft Gaming confirms the following:

Activision Blizzard’s amazing franchises will also accelerate our plans for cloud gaming, enabling more people in more places around the world to participate in the Xbox community using phones, tablets, laptops and other devices they already own. Activision Blizzard games will be enjoyed across multiple platforms, and we plan to continue to support those communities in the future.

It is unknown if Switch is included in this multi platform, so we will have to pay attention to more details. What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Microsoft’s statements after buying Activision

Meanwhile, we remind you of the press release issued by Microsoft:

With three billion people actively gaming today and nurtured by a new generation steeped in the joys of interactive entertainment, gaming is now the largest and fastest growing form of entertainment. Today, Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leading game developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content. This acquisition will accelerate the growth of Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud, and provide building blocks for the metaverse. When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from Activision, Blizzard and King studios such as “Warcraft”, “Diablo”, “Overwatch”, “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush”, in addition to global eSports activities through Major LeagueGaming. The company has studios around the world with nearly 10,000 employees. “Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category of entertainment on all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” ​​said Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft. “We are investing deeply in world-class content, the community, and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive, and accessible to all.”

