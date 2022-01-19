Michael Keaton Praises The Flash Director For Helping Him Return As Batman

The return of Michael Keaton as Batman in the upcoming films from DC Films, The Flash and batgirl, is something that undoubtedly has many fans both excited and desperate to want to see the acclaimed actor once again in action as the Dark Knight. We see to Keaton for the first time as an interpreter of Bruce Wayne in 1989 in Batman – 72%, after a few years, in 1992 he put on the suit once again and starred in Batman Returns – 81%. Although Keaton made the sad decision to abandon the role for the third film in the saga due to differences with director Joel Schumacher, the actor never completely abandoned his attachment to this legendary role, and now we will have him very soon in a more experienced version of the vigilante of Gotham.

Recently, and after a long period of silence on the subject, Keaton finally opened up about why he decided not to appear in the third installment of the Warner Bros. Batman saga, Batman Forever – 41%, revealing that he chose to leave the production because the director who would take over the franchise in those years, Joel Schumacher, would not follow the vision of Tim Burton, director of the first two films, in the future of the story and of the leading character, a situation that discouraged Keaton completely.

In a recent conversation for The Jess Cagle Show, Michael confessed that his reaction to the director of Flash, Andrés Muschietti, was very different from the one he had with respect to Schumacher during batman foreverCompletely the opposite could be said. The actor was so pleased with the work of Muschietti who even said that the filmmaker was fantastic. His words were the following:

When it came up again in the first place, I was curious about it. I thought, ‘Wow, what would that be like?’ And then, coincidentally, there were whispers and I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something and there were hints of Batman. It has to be good. There’s no reason to do it if it’s not good. It really won’t change anything. And I just jumped in and had fun. And why not? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and he’s very creative. I do not know. It’s fun.

Batman premiered in 1989, starred Keaton alongside Jack Nicholson in his iconic performance as the Joker. The film was directed by Tim Burton and was produced by Jon Peters Y Peter Guber for Warner Bros. This legendary installment quickly became a box office hit and its legacy continues to shine to this day. The sequel, batman returns, premiered in 1992 and also starred Keaton and directed by Burton, this time featuring a different antagonist, the Penguin, brought to life by Danny DeVito.

Unfortunately, in the third title, Keaton did not return because of his disagreement with Schumacher and was replaced. Val Kilmer was the one who took the leading role as the new Bruce Wayne in batman forever. This feature film was produced by Tim Burton and the villains, Two-Face and The Riddler, were played by Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey respectively. In 1997 came the fourth and final installment of the franchise, Batman & Robin – 11%, where another major replacement occurred, Val Kilmer he left and George Clooney became the new Batman.

