Men who live alone have a higher risk of suffering from inflammatory processes

Life-altering relationship breakups have been associated with an increased risk of many types of adverse health outcomes, including chronic, cardiovascular, mental health (Gettyimages)

people passing through breakups or divorces are at higher risk of developing poorer health than married people. These life-altering events have been associated with an increased risk of many types of adverse health outcomes, including chronic diseases, cardiovascular, mental health, maladaptive immune responses and increased mortality.

The complexities that arise for health in couple breakups and divorces are often similar to those experienced those who live alone, in some cases for most of their lives. Living alone is also becoming more common and is also associated with a variety of health-related challenges, including a poorer physical functioning, psychological distress, and higher mortality.

According to the findings of a recent study, living alone for several years and experiencing relationship breakups is strongly associated with elevated levels of inflammatory markers in the blood, but only in men . The findings of this research were published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.

Even if the inflammation was classified as low-grade, was persistent, and most likely indicates an increased risk of age-related health problems and death, the researchers suggest . Divorce and breakups from committed relationships, which are often followed by a potentially prolonged period of living alone, have been associated with an increased risk of poor physical and mental health, reduced immunity, and death. But most previously published studies have focused on the impact of a couple dissolving, and usually only on marital breakups. The researchers therefore wanted to find out what impact a cumulative number of breakups or years living alone might have on the response of the immune system in midlife, and whether gender and educational level might play a role.

About half of the participants had experienced a relationship breakup, and a similar percentage had lived alone for more than 1 year (54 percent women, 49 percent men) (Gettyimages)

They were based on the information sent to the study Copenhagen Aging and Midlife Biobank (CAMB) by 4,835 participants, all of whom had between 48 and 62 years old. Information about breakups, which included 83 deaths, was provided by 4,612 (3,170 men and 1,442 women); Y the information on the number of years lived was only provided by 4,835 (3,336 men and 1,499 women) for the period 1986 to 2011.

time alone it was classified in less than 1 year, defined as a reference group because it is very frequent and considered normal; 2 to 6 years; and 7 or more years. Information was also obtained on potentially influential factors: age; educational achievement; major first life events (loss of a parent, financial concerns, family conflict, foster care); weight (BMI); long-term conditions; medicines that can affect inflammation (statins, steroids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressants); recent episodes of inflammation; and personality trait scores (neuroticism, agreeableness, and conscientiousness).

Inflammatory markers interleukin 6 (IL-6) and C-reactive protein (CRP) were measured in blood samples. About half of the participants had experienced a relationship breakup, and a similar percentage had lived alone for more than 1 year (54 percent women, 49 percent men). About 1 in 5 had 10 years or less of education, and about 6 in 10 had one or more long-term conditions. About half had experienced major events early in life, and half of the women and nearly two-thirds of the men were overweight or obese.

Among men, the highest levels of inflammatory markers were found in those who had experienced the most relationship breakups. They had 17 percent higher levels of inflammatory markers than those in the control group. Similarly, levels of inflammatory markers were up to 12 percent higher in the group that had spent the most years living alone (7 or more).

And the highest levels of both inflammatory markers for years living alone were seen among men with a high level of education and between 2 and 6 years living alone (CRP) and 7 or more years alone (IL-6). . But these findings were seen only among men; no such associations were found among women. “Men tend to externalize their behavior after a couple breakup, drinking, for example, while women tend to internalize, manifest depressive symptoms, which may influence inflammatory levels differently”, the researchers point out in their document.

“Only a relatively small number of women (1,499) were included, which could also explain the discrepancy,” they add. East it is an observational study and, as such, cannot establish cause. And the researchers acknowledge that since the The average age of the participants was 54 years, the full consequences of exposure to inflammatory chemicals may not yet have peaked. “Men also generate stronger inflammatory responses than women of the same age,” says the research.

“The levels of inflammation in our study are low, but they are also significant, clinically relevant and most likely a risk factor for increased mortality,” said the specialist (Gettyimages)

But the competence of the immune system tends to decline with age, often leading to a low-grade systemic inflammation that is thought to play a key role in several age-related diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes. “A small number of breaks or years lived alone is not in itself a risk of poor health, but in our study it was shown that the combination of (many) years lived alone and several breaks significantly affect CRP and IL-6 levels. , Carolina Davidsen, a specialist in the section of Social Medicine of the Department of Public Health of the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark. “The levels of inflammation in our study are low, but they are also significant, clinically relevant, and most likely a risk factor for increased mortality. There are a remarkable number of people living with low levels of inflammation.”

“Since the number of single-person households has been increasing over the last 50 to 60 years in most high-income countries, this group of people who are going through breakups, or who live alone for different reasons, are part of al fewer risk groups”, concluded the specialist.

KEEP READING

Why people who maintain positive and supportive relationships are healthier

How COVID-19 can trigger critical levels of lung inflammation

Can Omega 3 decrease inflammation and improve COVID-19 symptoms?