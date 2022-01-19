Megan Fox’s engagement ring has thorns and it hurts to take it out

ads

Machine Gun Kelly sure got creative when designing Megan Fox’s engagement ring.

The 31-year-old rocker popped the question last Tuesday with a symbolic two-stone sparkler featuring his two birthstones, and a little added assurance that the 35-year-old actress is still engaged.

“The bands are actually thorns. So if you try to take it off, it hurts,” MGK told Vogue, adding, “Love is pain!”

The “Bloody Valentine” singer also expanded his vision of the ring, which he created with jeweler Stephen Webster.

“It is a pure blood Colombian emerald, without treatment. It was simply carved from the tear, straight from the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen,” Kelly said.

“The concept is that the ring can be separated to make two rings. When attached, it is held in place by a magnet. So do you see how it fits? And then it forms a dark heart.”

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a ring of his own design featuring the two birthstones. Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

In an interview with Vogue last week, Webster said of MGK: “He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and himself. It gave me a lot of material in an almost lyrical way.”

The jeweler also said the rock star provided him with “arguably the most romantic story I’ve ever had to work with.”

MGK proposed to Fox on January 11. Megan Fox/Instagram

Pear-cut double gemstones are a suitable choice for “twin flames,” who have been inseparable since 2020 and have appeared together on many red carpets in coordinated outfits.

And Fox’s “toi et moi” flare puts her in good company; Jackie Kennedy, Emily Ratajkowski and Ariana Grande are among the other famous names to have worn two-stone engagement rings.