Marco Fabián will have a “star” salary in Mazatlán

The former player of the rojiblancos affirmed that his main objective for this campaign is to be in a position to be selected by Mexico in the list for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Marco Fabian confirmed that he will play in the Mazatlan for the next six months. Despite the fact that at first there was talk of the possibility of his arrival at a group of the MX Expansion League, the truth is that the former midfielder Chivas from Guadalajara He was not satisfied with the proposal made to him from the second category of Aztec football.

According to information from the local press, the Tepatitlan FC He offered the one born in Guadalajara a salary of 5 thousand dollars a month, 16 times less than what he received in the Juarez FC, the last ensemble of which he was a part. Now, and with an agreement signed with the ‘violet’ troop, the salary that he will receive in this new stage of his career has been revealed.

And it is that according to a note published in the column El Francotirador, of the newspaper Récord, Fabián will continue to have a “star” salary. With the set of the border he still has a current contract that was signed at the time with Memo Cantú. In the document of that time it was stipulated that the player would receive one million dollars a year.

Now with this new adventure with Mazatlán, the group led by Beñat San José ‘only’ will have to pay 30% of that token, while the club commanded by Ricardo Ferretti they will have to face the remaining 70%. It should be noted that the signing between Fabián and his new team is for only six months and the midfielder himself declared his intentions to be in a position to integrate the Mexican squad that attends the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

“Passing the gunboats, Marquito will continue to receive the same, but 30 percent will be paid by Mazatlán, while the rest continue to be deposited from the border. And another good one for Fabián: Carnival begins next month in Mazatlan, so the gods of the stadium catch them on their toes.“, can be read in part of the information published by El Francotirador.