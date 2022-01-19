Marc Forster will direct Tom Hanks in the American adaptation of the successful Swedish novel A Man Called Ove

01/19/2022 – The comedy, written by two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter David Magee, will be produced by SF Studios, Rita Wilson, Playtone and 2DUX2

SF Studios has just announced the making of a US adaptation of the best-selling Swedish book A Man Called Ove, described as “a life-affirming comedy about love and unexpected friendships” and written by Fredrik Backman. The book has sold over 7 million copies worldwide and remained on the New York Times bestseller list for 77 consecutive weeks at the time of its release. It was later adapted for the big screen by SF Studios and released in 2015 as A Man Called Ove . The Swedish-language film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Foreign-language Film, and was the highest-grossing foreign-language film in the USA in 2016. For this remake, the title role will be played by two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks (who recently appeared in finch, News of the World and greyhound), who will also serve as one of the project’s producers for US studio Playtone.

German-born filmmaker Marc Forster is attached to direct. He is best known for helming titles such as Monster’s Ball (2001), Finding Neverland (2004), stranger than fiction (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008) and world war z (2013). Moreover, he most recently finished production on White Bird: A Wonder Story, starring Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren.

Principal photography for his new endeavor will commence over the course of this year. The original 2015 film centered on the title character (played by Rolf Lassgård), a grumpy 59-year-old man previously deposed as president of the condominium association. After paying no heed to his dismissal, he continues to keep an eye on the neighborhood and enforce the rules with an iron fist. When pregnant Parvaneh and her family move into the terraced house opposite his place and accidentally back into his mailbox, it triggers the beginning of an unexpected friendship. The script of this new adaptation is penned by a two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns, Finding Neverland).

Talking about his latest cinematic effort, Forster said: “When I first read Fredrik Backman’s novel, I fell in love with the notion that friendship has the power to shape a person’s life. I can’t wait to create a film with so much humor and heart alongside Tom and Rita.”

Producer Rita Wilson added: “Fredrik Backman wrote a novel that has entertained, moved and inspired countless readers through his character of Ove. The humanity of the story has resonated with people all over the world, including myself. I have always looked for films that bring people joy and, hopefully, create a common experience of recognizing ourselves in others. It’s an honor to be producing this movie and to be bringing it to audiences everywhere.”

Finally, SF Studios’ CEO, Michael Porseryd, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, which is set to add further prestige to the studio’s already rich slate of productions. “Both the novel and the Swedish film adaptation of A Man Called Ove Were huge successes thanks to the poignant and timeless story of love, loss, family and friendships. To now have the opportunity to create a US adaptation with this high caliber of cast and producers, and the incredibly versatile and skilled Marc Forster at the helm, is a dream! It is a fantastic milestone for SF Studios in our 102-year history as a film studio,” he said.

A Man Called Ove is being produced by Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro for SF Studios (Sweden), Rita Wilson (the Mama Mia! and My Big Fat Greek Wedding diptychs), Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman for Playtone (USA), with Marc Forster serving as the executive producer alongside Renee Wolfe via their Los Angeles-based outfit 2DUX2 (USA). The official release date is yet to be disclosed.