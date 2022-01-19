Mac Miller Biographer Says Ariana Grande Relationship Narrative ‘Wasn’t 100 Percent Accurate’

The writer behind a new book about Mac Miller has offered his take on the late rapper’s relationship with pop singer Ariana Grande.

Paul Singer’s book, Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller, was published yesterday (January 18), one day before Miller turned 30.

Cantor, a longtime fan of Miller’s music, spoke to several of his friends for the project, as well as drawing on his own encounters with Miller before the artist’s death at age 26 from an accidental overdose in 2018.

The book reportedly avoids any lewd details about Miller’s relationship with Grande, but claims that she was “very supportive” of Miller through his struggle with substance abuse.

Miller checked into rehab for about three weeks in 2016, and Grande made multiple visits to see him during his treatment.

Grande reportedly became increasingly concerned for Miller’s safety during their relationship, often calling her friends to find out her whereabouts when she went missing.

The book also recounts how Miller supported Grande after the Manchester Arena bombing at her concert in 2017, and later performed his duet “The Way” with her at a benefit concert.

The couple split in early 2018, sparking a media frenzy, especially after Grande began dating the star. Saturday night Live, Pete Davidson. Fans later accused Grande of pushing Miller to the brink of collapse, prompting her to say their relationship had turned “toxic” despite her attempts to support him.

(Getty Images for MTV)

Cantor suggested that the media and the public projected how they assumed Miller felt when he found out about Grande and Davidson’s relationship, without knowing the facts.

“I think in the time that they were together, there was definitely something real,” he told DailyBeast. “You can see from the actions covered in the book that it was real. That’s why I think, to his credit, he never said anything about it, other than that it was a relationship that was good while it lasted. He wanted to give her the dignity she deserves.”

He continued: “There was a narrative that was being published about their relationship that was maybe not 100 percent accurate. He became a tabloid version of himself, and this guy wasn’t like that. He was a very deep human, and he put much of his life into his work. How does the line go, ‘It’s easy to write, you just open a vein and you bleed?’ I mean, he bled, it’s in all his music”.

Grande released a lengthy and moving tribute to Miller after his death in 2018, calling him her “dearest friend.”

Most Dope has caused some controversy due to the rejection of Miller’s family, who refused to be interviewed for the book and even asked that their fans avoid it.

“This book is not authorized or endorsed by Malcolm’s family and was written by a writer with whom Malcolm had no relationship,” said a statement released last year.

“In addition, the writer did not have meaningful access to those who were closest to Malcolm: friends, family, collaborators, etc. In fact, the writer of this book realized early in the process of writing this book that Malcolm’s family and friends were uncomfortable with him as the author of this biography, but chose to proceed against our courteous insistence of not harm Malcolm’s legacy by writing a book without legitimate primary sources.”

Cantor said that he had actually received “a lot of support” for the book, “contrary to what has been said in public.”

“I had a lot of support from people close to [Miller]”, He said. “Your support, actually, is one of the reasons I did it. If they hadn’t supported me from day one, I certainly wouldn’t have done it. But they supported me, and that motivated me.”

Miller’s posthumous album, “Circles”, was released in 2020 to critical acclaim.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support from Frank 24/7, just call 0300 123 6600, text 82111, send an email or visit their website here.

In the US, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP.