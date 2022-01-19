‘Love is pain’ Megan Fox’s engagement ring is designed to hurt her if she takes it off

Some days ago Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly They became engaged after the rapper asked for her hand under the same tree where they met.

Through their social networks, the happy engaged shared some details about their engagement, one of the most notorious was the one described by Megan Fox on Instagram, where she not only assured that she had already been engaged in other lives with the singer but that after give the “yes” both drank the blood of the other.

Now Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that the wedding band he had Stephen Webster jewelry design was created to hurt Megan in case she wants to take it off.

“In fact, the bands are thorns. So if you try to remove it, it hurts. Love is pain!”, revealed the rapper in an interview with Vogue US.

This detail in the jewel is very ad hoc with the “dark” relationship that the couple has shown on social networks.

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: Emerald (his birthstone) and diamond (my birthstone) entwined in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together as two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love 2.11.2022”, wrote Machine on Instagram.

Apparently the artist also finds “pain” as part of their relationship. “We did not know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us but intoxicated with love and karma. Somehow, a year and a half after walking through hell together, and laughing more than I ever imagined possible, he proposed to me,” the engagement reveal video reads.

Internet users have shown that they are conflicted with the “concept” behind the commitment of this couple, but none of the artists has spoken out in the face of the controversy caused by the curious details of the marriage proposal.

