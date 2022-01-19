Leonel Rocco apologizes for being last in Liga MX

San Luis Potosí.- After the scandalous way of closing his season in the MX League, Leonel Rocco coach of the Athletic Saint Louis He assured that for the Potosí team to have been in the last place of the quotient table, it has to do with the refereeing aid that the Atlas and those that were against him throughout the tournament.

Leonel Rocco made it clear that the victory of the Atlas over the America club Due to improper alignment, it was a great “help” for the Red and Blacks to be the points above with which they closed. He even remembered the match against the Pumas where the referee took away up to 3 goals, of which at least 1 was legal and in the end they lost the match which affected their position in Liga MX.

“Atlas came from defeat to defeat, he began to pick himself up thanks to those three points that we know how they came from, they are key moments and the mistakes we made,” said the strategist at a press conference. He added that his team started the tournament very well, but little by little markings and specific situations left them with no chance of being among the best in Liga MX.

Read more: Pumas: Despite Pachuca’s win, they still have a chance of a playoff

San Luis was last in the percentage table and will have to pay 120 million pesos | Photo: Jam Media

And not only Atlético de San Luis was left in last place, which before would have meant relegation, now it must pay a fine of 120 million pesos, the highest of the 3 that were distributed, Atlas (70 million pesos) and FC Juárez ( 50 million pesos). The same amount that they will have to pay shortly to be able to participate in the following season with the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League.

Now what worries the coach is his possible continuity with the team, Leonel Rocco knows that anything can happen, he assures that his future is very uncertain and everything remains in the hands of his board. “My future is uncertain because the team is also uncertain and when that is defined, it will be known what will happen to me and the players,” he concluded.

Read more: Yanet García accused of seeing the faces of her Only Fans subscribers

In Liga MX Atlético de San Luis played 17 games of which they won 3, tied 3 and lost 11 the last 7 consecutively, they were the worst defensive allowing 33 goals, for only 20 scored. It stayed in 16th position and could go down if FC Juárez and Necaxa win their last game. As it is already known in the ratio table it is already the last place with 0.9275.

Click to load survey