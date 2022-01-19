Leonardo DiCaprio licked the ear of the wife of an NFL player in front of him

Leonardo DiCaprio once licked the ear of Sara, the wife of NFL player Matt Ryan.

The story was revealed by Kelly Stafford, wife of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Kelly explained on her podcast The Morning After that she and her husband had vacationed in the Bahamas with Atlanta Falcons star Ryan and his partner Sara.

During the trip, the couples met DiCaprio and his group and ended up playing drinking games, during which the titanica he was challenged to lick Sara’s ear or face punishment.

“She gets up quickly and walks slowly over to Sara, and I look at Sara and think ‘holy shit,’” Kelly recounted. “She squats down slowly and gets closer to Sara’s ear. He licks his ear, I don’t know, for like four seconds, gets up, sits down again and I swear Sara didn’t move.”

Sara saw the funny side and responded to the story on social media: “Most amazing moment of my life, giving birth included! Time stopped for me!”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Stafford revealed that he also played volleyball with the Oscar winner and his then-girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

“We played volleyball, a moment like Meet the Fockers It happens, in which Matthew nails it and it bounces, some of the workers played with us too, it bounces off the hands of one of the workers, on the other team, right into Nina Agdal’s face, “he said.

Stafford said the group also played Frisbee.

DiCaprio can currently be seen in the polarizing Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Rylance and Meryl Streep.