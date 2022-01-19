Leonardo DiCaprio licked the ear of a player’s wife

Earlier this month, Kelly Strafford, who is married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback, matthew stafford released a new episode of his podcast, ‘The Morning After’. The show aims to be fun and stress-free for its audience, and on the January 11 episode, Kelly certainly kept that promise when she shared a story from a wild vacation.

The anecdote, which was revealed by the wife of the quarterback, indicated that Leonardo Dicaprio, who a few days ago showed that he is very much in love with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, once licked the ear of sarah, wife of NFL player, matt ryan.

Kelly explained in her podcast that she and her husband had vacationed in the Bahamas with Atlanta Falcons star Ryan and his partner Sarah.

During the trip, the couples met DiCaprio, who caused a stir by revealing that he had jumped into a frozen lake during the filming of ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and his group, and ended up playing drinking games, during which the actor was challenged to lick Sarah’s ear or face punishment.

“She gets up quickly and walks slowly over to Sarah, and I look at Sarah and think, ‘Holy crap,'” Kelly recounted. “She squats down slowly and gets close to Sarah’s ear. She licks her ear, I don’t know, like four seconds, gets up, sits down again, and I swear Sarah didn’t move, and I’m like, ‘God, I wish I was videotaping this so I have video evidence,'” she added.

And for those who doubt the story, Sarah saw the funny side and appeared to confirm it when she commented on Instagram: “The most amazing moment of my life, including giving birth! Time stopped for me!”

As expected, fans reacted quickly and while many laughed at the story, others took things too seriously. One user commented, “It’s Leo and all, but still… I’m really curious how Matt Ryan reacted.”

In another part of podcast, Stafford revealed that he also played volleyball with the Oscar winner and his then-girlfriend, Nina Agdal. “We play volleyball, a ‘Meet the Fockers’ kind of thing happens, where Matthew spikes it and it bounces, some of the workers played with us too, it bounces off the hands of one of the workers, on the other team, right into the Nina Agdal’s face,” he described.

Stafford said the group also played frisbee. DiCaprio can currently be seen in the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Rylance Y meryl streep.

Just after the success of the film, Leo, 47, and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, 24, were romantically captured on the beaches of the Saint Barth Islands, where they kissed passionately with whom they demonstrated that the 23-year age difference between them does not represent any obstacle.

