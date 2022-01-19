Leaked alleged photograph of Tom Cruise as Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2

After the great success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, the fans Marvel eagerly await the premiere of Doctor Strange 2, in the multiverse of madness, as it aspires to surpass the third solo adventure of the arachnid superhero in terms of cameos and appearances of various iconic characters.

Thus, according to a new leak, one of the great surprises would bring with it the return of the X-Men, highlighting Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, however, it would not be the only one.

Thats not all! one of the strong rumors that has thousands of fans in shock, would be the presentation of a variant of Iron Man played by Tom Cruise. leaving open the great possibility that Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, a variant of another universe of Tony Stark appears.

YOU CAN SEE: Doctor Strange 2: Will Wolverine, Tobey’s Spider-Man and Tom Cruise’s Iron Man Return?

Tom Cruise as Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2

As is known, rumors have circulated for years that Tom Cruise was first considered to play Iron Man, but the role fell to Robert Downey Jr. However, with the excuse of the Multiverse, it is possible that we will finally see him acting as an alternate version of the character.

In addition, the Facebook account “Marvel Avengers Alliance Latino – MAAlatino”, which is responsible for collecting information on the new Marvel film, spread it on its networks before it was downloaded from the Internet.

Tom Cruise as Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2