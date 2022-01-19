Kim Kardashian’s bikini on the beach adds more than 4 million in the last 24 hours

Although the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, became the woman with the largest number of followers on Instagram, her sister Kim Kardashian continues to show that she is one of the queens of this famous social network, since he has managed to get more than 4.5 million “likes” and almost 20,000 comments in less than 24 hours with his last publication.

The businesswoman is on vacation on the idyllic beaches of The Bahamas, and as a good influencer she took a few photos to upload to her Instagram account. The most famous of the Kardashians chose a tiny white bikini to pose in the crystal clear waters of this Caribbean paradise. Quickly, the photo gallery went viral, since Kim’s figure does not stop surprising her fans, however, the beauty of the Kardashian was not the only thing that stole the attention in the photos, since the rumors immediately arose that the socialite did not travel alone, and was in the company of her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

In the first and second image of the gallery, Kim can be seen enjoying her well-deserved vacation, while delighting her fans with her heart-stopping curves.. However, in the third photo there is a small “detail” that set off all the alarms, since the shadow of a person who is photographing Kim with his mobile appears. Kim’s “fandom” immediately went crazy and began to speculate that it was the new enemy of Kanye West. “Kim, is that the shadow of Mr. Pete Davidson?”, “Me zooming in to see if that’s Pete”, “The shadow totally looks like Pete Davidson”, “The shadow is Pete, we all agree, right? right?”, Were some of the comments that his fans posted on Kim’s post.

It seems that the new fashion couple wanted to make up for lost time by being apart during the Christmas holidays, given that the businesswoman enjoyed the New Year with her four children in her mansion in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the comedian from ‘Saturday Night Live’ received the New Year with the singer Miley Cyrus, with whom he shared a special television program in the city of Miami, Florida.

The news of Kim Kardashian’s new love has been very well received by members of her family, however, the businesswoman’s ex, Kanye West, is not at all happy with the news, since he threatened Pete in his new track. It was through his new song “Eazy”, where the rapper indicates that “God saved me from that crash, just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass”, referring to a car accident he suffered 20 years ago. In addition, he also criticized his ex-partner by indicating that she does not take care of his children, since all he does is hire babysitters, while the cameras are in charge of monitoring them, taking away all the merit of raising his children by indicating that he He is the pillar of the family.