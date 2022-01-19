Kendall Jenner poses in a bikini and with elegant jewelry – Publimetro México

Kendall Jenner started 2022 with a bang. While enjoying the best moment in her love life with basketball player Devin Brocker, the top model and socialite also continues to be successful in her professional career.

The member of the Kardashian clan recently debuted as the new face of the important jewelry house Messika. The first images of the brand’s new campaign caused a sensation on social networks where the famous woman showed herself in her sexiest and at the same time glamorous facet.

The star of the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” upped the ante with a photo shoot where she put a sparkle on her beach outfit. Kendall appeared with an elegant swimsuit combined with bracelets, chokers and earrings, although she also made them look with some necklaces and rings of the firm, US Weekly also reviewed.

“I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for their new campaign. Her jewelry has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities. During the session I was able to see many beautiful pieces which gave me a deeper appreciation of the craftsmanship of the house that is included in even the smallest earring”, said the famous who also continues to reap success with her brand of 818 tequila.

Representatives of the jewelry house argued their decision and the choice of Jenner as the new face of the firm. Valérie Messika, quoted by US Weekly, insisted that the socialite embodies the essence of the line. “Women inspire me through their individuality. I see Kendall as an embodiment of the alpha woman: mysterious, free, and in control of her own destiny. She is also a strong and influential woman, she is one of the top models 2.0, a reflection of a new generation”.

Photographer Chris Collins was in charge of capturing the model in her best poses, given his experience working with the same team and model Kate Moss. “Criss knows how to have a subtle relationship with the talents he collaborates with and that emanates from the images he creates. It captures unique moments and disrupts our conception of time,” Messika added, according to the US publication.

The modeling star recently experienced a harrowing moment at her home in Los Angeles. This after an intruder tried to enter his mansion without authorization, an incident for which he was granted a temporary restraining order granted after a court order, according to the version of Hello. The man, identified as 31-year-old Arnold Babcock, had already tried to approach the model but was then arrested for trespassing and released without charge.