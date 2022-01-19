Kendall Jenner imposes the ‘witch boots’ with leggings in 2022

There is something exciting about a good time street style. Even more, when it comes to Kendall Jenner. For a couple of years, the model who has conquered all the fashion weeks, has also made asphalt its own runway. Her latest outfit, as usual, does not disappoint: her ‘witch boots’ are the inspiration we needed to finish savoring the last days of winter and put a twist on some classics black leggings and a gray coat.

It should be noted that Kendall Jenner’s career has been full of the best stylists. On this occasion, the model resorted to dani michelle, responsible for orchestrating many of the model’s outfits that live in our mood boards of inspiration. Her task is not easy, the stylist must interpret the new fashion trends that will come in the following seasons and, at the same time, adapt them to the multifaceted style of the model: sporty by day and daring by night (and vice versa). This creative dumbbell has managed to Kendall Jenner don’t just follow trends, also to impose them.

Kendall Jenner style witch boots and leggings

Kendall Jenner in black boots. Original Photography: @kendalljenner

This is not typical look to tour an art gallery like a tourist, here you will not find denim shorts neither fanny packs. No, this is the outfit in which she walks through the rooms where art hangs like a true fashion expert. At first glance, we might think that they are a pair of boots like the ones that are in trend, those that we saw in the catwalks Spring-Summer 2022 from CLDM or Balenciaga. Actually, the charm of this triangle-tipped pair of the brand Dora Teymour, falls on the small irregular heel that seems to have come out of a real horror story for children. The good thing is that they don’t scare us anymore.