Keanu Reeves reveals his favorite action movie

Keanu Reeves He has participated in so many films and has given life to such iconic and important characters, that it is interesting to discover which of all the films he has been in and not, is his favorite.

recently in ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert‘, after being questioned with “15 questions that penetrate your soul” and confessed that “Love Will Tear Us Apart” from Joy Division was his favorite song, the actor obviously also had to reveal his favorite movie.

And to everyone’s surprise, Keanu is a fan of the work that Norman Johnson made in ’75 with ‘rollerball’.

The seventies film that is set in a dystopian 2018 where it is allowed to murder on cable television, tells us about a sport called rollerball where corporations bet on their favorite teams, which often take the lives of other players in the heat of the game.

“It has a social message, a futuristic social criticism, it has action, it has philosophy, it has everything” –Keanu Reeves

In 2002, a reboot came out in theaters and did not achieve the impact that its original version drew back then. But if there is something we can recommend, it is to see the 1975 so that they understand where the likes of Keanu Reeves.