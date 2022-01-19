Keanu Reeves: Keanu Reeves explains the photo that became the meme “Keanu sad” | Present

Who hasn’t seen a meme at least once in their life? They appear on the web every day, and often the famous they are victims of them as Keanu Reeves, who in mid-2010 became a meme, thanks to an anonymous author, entitled “Keanu sad”.

It became one of the biggest viral content of the last decade and reached all Internet but, was he really sad?. Well, the actor decided to clarify, after 10 years, what was really happening at that time.





Image / Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images It was during an interview with the presenter Stephen Colbert that clarified the story behind the iconic meme, where he was captured in a moment of relative sadness while eating a sandwich, sitting on a bench and looking down. “I’m just eating a sandwich, man!”Reeves said, while the audience laughed at his response, and very contrary to the theories that arose as a result of the appearance of the actor, who was actually just eating. Keanu Reeves weighed in the now-viral “Sad Keanu” meme, telling Stephen Colbert that he wasn’t actually sad, just “hungry.” I can emphasize. Sadness and hunger look similar on me too. pic.twitter.com/yGXiQNv8Pf — Kevin Fulton (@Teacher_Fulton) December 15, 2021 The television host insisted: “So you weren’t sad?”. To which Reeves said: “I was thinking. Some things were happening to me.”. But the iconic meme did not stop there, because some time later it became the inspiration for an artistic work: brzrkr, independent comic created by Keanu Reeves and the famous comic book writer Matt Kindt, taking as reference the image for a frame of the character. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Keanu Reeves open to the MCU, considers it “an honor” to work with them “He decided to take it, I think, it may not be like that, but he took this moment because Brzrkr is waiting for his moment, because he is being studied by the American government to determine why he is immortal, how he regenerates (…)”Reeves explained.

Source link