Keanu Reeves and 2 people he asked for an autograph

Keanue Reeves is our January cover man, but let’s face it, he could be our cover man for the entire year even if Matrix: Resurrections doesn’t come out. Keanu is one of the treasures of the celebrity world, adored by everyone for several generations. However, sometimes we forget that even unicorns like good old Reeves are normal people (and no, we’re not talking about the Sad Keanu meme) who also know their own idols.

All celebrities meet other celebrities and, although one thinks they must be used to so many Oscar galas, they are always someone’s fan. Therefore, one of the 15 questions Stephen Colbert asks on his Late Night to meet someone is which people have you ever asked for an autograph. Reeves, of course, submitted to 15, ranging from whether you’re more of apples or oranges or say which animal scares you the most. But the one that had the best anecdote was that of the autographs and that is that one can only go to bed with a smile from ear to ear every day if Keanu Reeves asks you for an autograph

Reeves has only asked for two autographs in his life and the truth is that one was not for him but for a lucky, and surely heavy, friend. It was none other than Lou Reed. The leader of The Velvet Underground took a simple piece of paper and wrote his name in blue ink, no dedication, no words, nothing else. That yes, to Colbert having the name already seems more than enough without even knowing the person to whom the autograph will go. Reeves, before Colbert moves on to the next question, also admits that he did once ask for an autograph for himself. The lucky one was the actor and comedian George Carlin, with whom he coincided in the first installment of Bill & Ted. Again, here the anecdote was in the little glamor of the dedication, since the comedian, known for his black humor, wrote him a “Fuck You”. Reeves received it with pride and humor, although he soon discovered that it was not that special and that he gave the same “dedication” to everyone.

As a gift (to Keanu), we leave you with the song he chooses if he only had to keep one for the rest of his life.

