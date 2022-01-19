Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom’s nastiest mania

Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They are one of the funniest and most adorable couples in Hollywood. Their constant jokes and winks on social networks show that their relationship is going great and that both are enjoying a happy stage with their first daughter together, Daisy, 17 months.

But love and coexistence do not prevent that at some point some mania or habit of our partner can get on our nerves. and although Orlando Bloom looks perfect… it also has its little things!

This has been revealed Katy Perry during the program Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden: “(Orlando) loves to floss, and thank God, because some couples don’t, and it’s disgusting and he has shiny teeth. Pero leaves dental floss everywhere”.

It seems that the actor pays a lot of care to his dental hygiene, but not so much in discarding the products used to have an impeccable smile. “And he doesn’t just leave them in the bathroom. On my side of the bed, in the car and on the kitchen table… And I’m like, ‘There are trash cans everywhere!’

Your romantic congratulations on your 45th birthday

Orlando Bloom He turned 45 on January 13 and Katy Perry He did not hesitate to congratulate his boy publicly through social networks. He did it with a compilation of images of his day to day that range from moments at home with his pets, to impressive outfits for a gala night.

“The 45 happiest for the most kind, deep, touching, sexy and strong man that I know Thank you for being a constant compass, an unshakeable anchor, and bringing the joy of life into every room you walk through. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our dear dd”, he wrote next to the images referring to the little Daisy.

In the aforementioned program, Katy Perry also talked about the gifts she had given her boy for his birthday: “I gave him a daughter, which is a great gift. He really likes children’s toys. He loves his Bronco and I gave him a miniature version of his Bronco. Like an automatic miniature version of his car and then he also loves wandering around the woods into unknown territories, so I got him a lot of gear for his car.”

In addition, he revealed how he had got the gifts right and suggested his followers do the same to impress their partner: “I talked to his best friend. He gave me an updated list and that’s it!”