Katy Perry changes the lyrics of her song Roar in honor of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

There is no doubt that, since she became a mother, her whole life revolves around her little girl, proof of this is that the beautiful Katy Perry changes the lyrics of his song Roar in honor of his daughter Daisy DoveBloom, and softens the nets. The beautiful performer fireworks Y Hot N’ Cold modified the lyrics of the 2013 hit with a humorous summary of how his life has changed since the birth of Daisy.

On the occasion of her 37th birthday, the native of Santa Barbara, California, Katy Perry, attended as a guest hostess to the Ellen DeGeneres program, The Ellen Show, where, first, she offered a speach, in which she talked about her new life, after the birth of her daughter Daisy DoveBloomand her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

To understand a little more the way in which she has lived this stage, and of course, get in tune with the show with comedic overtones, the 37-year-old singer showed off her songwriting talent by rewriting her 2013 hit, Roar with new lyrics tailored to her motherhood, and how Daisy Dove has changed her life.

“If I wrote the song Roar today, it would be something like this, do you want to hear it?” Katy announced in her monologue.

“I used to party and sleep late

I know my life was very, very cool

He could do anything, it was amazing.

Then I had a beautiful baby

Daisy is the best gift in the world,

But I went from sleeping in heaps,

not sleep for a week

I put her to sleep, but she gets up.

Stay hungry, I can’t anymore

I hear her sound, I hear her voice

Like thunder that shakes the ground

I put her to sleep, but she gets up

One more boobie, I can’t anymore

I hear her voice, I hear that sound

She has the screech of a tiger, a fighter

screaming through the night

There’s no way I’m sleeping

Why are you going to hear her roar

Strong, stronger than a lion

She is my baby,

And I will hear her cry

You’re going to hear her cry.

The new lyrics of your song Roar She enchanted those present, who applauded her and laughed at the occurrences of Katy Perry, who recently confessed in an interview that the birth of her firstborn has brought her great happiness in her life, describing it as the most unconditional love she has experienced.

And it is that, since she became a mother on August 26, 2020, she has been another, and has focused enormously on exercising her motherhood in the best way, offering her daughter quality time. It is noted that she and Orlando Bloom they are completely in love with their little girl.

Katy Perry She fell in love with her audience as the host of The Ellen Show wearing an elegant camel-colored leather outfit made up of a long pleated skirt and a jacket of the same tone, as well as nude stilettos, which complemented the impeccable look, returning, once again, to her long hair. long and black, which, on this occasion, looked super straight.