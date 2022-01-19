Kanye West takes on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Even if kim kardashian Y kanye-west They have been separated for almost a year, their divorce is still in process. However, everything seems to indicate that the rapper does not plan to give truce to the mother of his four children, because since their separation was made public, Kanye has been immersed in controversy for his statements in which he has made it clear that he is willing to recover his relationship with Kim in addition to showing his disapproval for the socialite’s new partner, Peter Davidson. As he did during a recent interview, in which he candidly referred to his role as a father in the midst of his divorce, assuring that the only thing that worries him at the moment is the well-being of his children, for which he is willing to defend them at all costs, especially after assuring that his ex and his family are opposed to the rapper spending time with them, so in his statements he has launched against Kim’s entire environment, from his new boyfriend to his sisters.

It was in an interview given to Jason Lee for the program Hollywood Unlocked that Kanye talked about the complicated relationship he currently has with his ex, assuring that Kim has implemented a whole security device around him so that he can spend as little time as possible with his children, something that was not within the agreements to those who had arrived with the mother of their children. “Earlier this week, on Monday, when I went to pick up my children from school, security stopped me at the door of the house. So at that point, safety was between me and my kids and that’s not going to happen,” West said, visibly upset. “But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I relaxed, I took my kids to school and then I took them back. I’m driving. I’m bringing them back and North said, ‘I want you to come up and see something,’ and they They said, ‘Oh, dad can’t go up… Dad can’t come in.’ But that was undefined (with Kim),” he said.

It was then that the rapper understood that he could not enter because Pete Davidson was in the house. “My daughter wanted me to come in. I was like, I’m the richest black man and North’s dad, right, and security was able to prevent him from entering the room with my daughter and that was not defined, “he said. “And I heard the new boyfriend was at the house I can’t even go to, and that’s when I said: ‘Security is not going to be between me and my children…'” he said.

In the same talk, the artist also referred to the way in which the press has manipulated some of his statements or the way in which certain situations have been handled to make him look bad, as happened during Kim Kardashian’s debut as presenter of SSaturday Night Live (SNL), in which in one of the sketches he kissed Pete Davidson while Kanye was in the audience, an episode that he did not hesitate to reproach him for during this interview. “This is for anyone who is going through a breakup, and people intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you… to be playing games. how you gonna take me SNL and kiss the guy you’re dating right in front of me and everyone’s like, ‘Aw, that’s great’? I may have my principles and things, I have changed some things and I have had my relapses, and I have not been the best Christian and there are things that the media can make it seem somehow … But at the end of the day, I am a follower of Jesus. I’m about family, just me and my kids, parenting. And although the mother of my children and I are not together, I am still a good father, “he added.

She accuses Kim of not letting her see her daughter Chicago on her birthday

Last weekend, Kim’s youngest daughter Chicago celebrated her fourth birthday with an amazing Barbie-inspired party. And although everything looked to be a great day, the truth is that the celebration was marred by the video that Kanye released on his social networks, where he accused Kim and his family of hiding the location where the ceremony took place. party. “I was just wishing my daughter a happy birthday in public. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there is nothing legal that says that this is the type of game that is taking place. It’s the kind of thing that has really affected my health for the longest time and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year… I’m being the best dad – the Ye version of a dad – and I’m not going to let this happen… Chicago, happy birthday. I love you and I’m only putting this online because I need the support of all of you. I called Kim, texted the babysitters. I spoke on the phone with Tristan (Thompson), he asked Khloé (Kardashian) and no one will give me the address of the party my daughter’s birthday right now,” she said in her video. It should be noted that a few minutes later, Kanye was seen enjoying the party in the company of his daughter and even living with some members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

