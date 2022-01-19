Kanye West: Amber Rose regrets “immature” tweet against the Kardashians

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has apologized for an “immature” tweet from 2015 after it resurfaced online amid the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Ye and Rose dated in 2008 before splitting up in 2010. Since then, the exes have repeatedly shown that there is no chance of friendship between them.

In 2012, Rose, 38, blamed Kardashian for the breakup, calling the beauty mogul a “homewrecker” in an interview with the magazine. Star.

Ye made an inappropriate joke that Kardashian made the rapper take “30 showers” after he and Rose broke up. The 44-year-old was also criticized for referring to Rose as “stripper” and “prostitute” during interviews and appearances after his marriage to Kardashian in 2014.

On Sunday (Jan 16), Rose’s old tweet began making the rounds on social media. The post read: “Kanye West I’ll leave it up to the filthy Kardashians to humiliate you when they’re done with you.”

Shortly after the tweet began to garner widespread attention, Rose distanced herself from it, apologizing to “Kim and her sisters.”

The TV personality wrote on Instagram: “I never received an apology for the comment from [Ye] of “30 showers”, but to hell. I started my slutwalk And I helped millions of women around the world fight back against being shamed for empowering themselves through their sexuality, so something amazing came out.”

And in order to rectify having called them “dirty”, Rose continued: “It was something of the past, and immature of me to involve THE Kardashians in the mess that [Ye] made”.

“I just want to spread love and positivity,” he added.

In 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye. the star of reality shows and influencer She is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson from Saturday night Live.

Meanwhile, Ye gets over his marriage with the help of Italian actress Julia Fox, who said the couple met on New Year’s Eve last year and felt an “instant connection.”

Amber Rose says Kanye West ‘bullied’ her for 10 years (Getty Images)

Ye made several attempts to reconcile with Kardashian after the couple’s divorce was announced. However, after the influencer The 41-year-old filed court papers to speed up his divorce from the “Donda” singer, Ye was rumored to be dating model Irina Shayk, before he met Fox.

On Saturday (January 15), Ye released a new song in which he threatened to “kick Pete Davidson in the butt.”

She has also claimed that Kardashian did not disclose the location of her daughter’s fourth birthday party in Chicago, before alleging that she contacted Khloe Kardashian’s partner, Tristan Thompson, for details of the event that took place on Saturday.