Jurassic world: dominion: Chris Pratt flees the bloodthirsty Atrociraptors, a new dinosaur in exclusive photo | Jurassic World 3 | Cinema and series

Jurassic world: dominion, the third film in the new saga starring Chris Pratt, released a new photo that gives a glimpse of the dangers that can be seen in the next installment. Apparently, velociraptor trainer Owen Grady will have to deal with a new and extremely dangerous species of dinosaur.

In the photograph you can see the character of Chris Pratt, who will also be Garfield, riding a motorcycle driving at full speed while fleeing from the fearsome Atrociraptors.

The Atrociraptors will be a deadly new threat to Chris Pratt in Jurasic World: Dominion. Photo: Empire

Atrociraptors: the brutal new hunting species

In an interview for Empire, director Colin Trevorrow explained a bit about this new species that will be introduced in the popular Jurassic saga.

“While the velociraptor is more of a stealth hunter, Atrociraptors are a bit more brutal “, he explained.

Trevorrow hinted that “these things will just come to you” and that, after choosing Owen Grady’s scent, “They won’t stop until I’m dead” .

“They are pretty brutal. They are quite vicious“added the filmmaker in charge of the first film in the Jurassic World saga, a continuation of the original Jurassic Park trilogy.

More dangers in Jurassic world 3: dominion

Also, director Colin Trevorrow explained that in Jurassic world: dominion other new species that he loves would also appear, such as the Pyroraptor and the Moros intrepidus.

“I love Pyroraptors. I love Atrociraptors,” he said. “ There is a small one called the Moors intrepidus , who doesn’t do much in the movie, but every time he appears, i always love him ”, he added.

Official poster of Jurassic world: domination. Photo: Universal Pictures UK

Jurassic world 3 will hit theaters on June 10, 2022, after some delays caused by COVID-19.

Jurassic world: dominion, first 5 minutes of the film