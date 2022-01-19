Jurassic world: dominion: Chris Pratt flees the bloodthirsty Atrociraptors, a new dinosaur in exclusive photo | Jurassic World 3 | Cinema and series
Jurassic world: dominion, the third film in the new saga starring Chris Pratt, released a new photo that gives a glimpse of the dangers that can be seen in the next installment. Apparently, velociraptor trainer Owen Grady will have to deal with a new and extremely dangerous species of dinosaur.
In the photograph you can see the character of Chris Pratt, who will also be Garfield, riding a motorcycle driving at full speed while fleeing from the fearsome Atrociraptors.
Atrociraptors: the brutal new hunting species
In an interview for Empire, director Colin Trevorrow explained a bit about this new species that will be introduced in the popular Jurassic saga.
YOU CAN SEE: Jurassic World 3 will be a thriller about genetic power, says the director
“While the velociraptor is more of a stealth hunter, Atrociraptors are a bit more brutal“, he explained.
Trevorrow hinted that “these things will just come to you” and that, after choosing Owen Grady’s scent, “They won’t stop until I’m dead”.
“They are pretty brutal. They are quite vicious“added the filmmaker in charge of the first film in the Jurassic World saga, a continuation of the original Jurassic Park trilogy.
YOU CAN SEE: Keanu Reeves confirms meeting with Marvel: Ghost Rider and Midnight Sons at UCM?
More dangers in Jurassic world 3: dominion
Also, director Colin Trevorrow explained that in Jurassic world: dominion other new species that he loves would also appear, such as the Pyroraptor and the Moros intrepidus.
“I love Pyroraptors. I love Atrociraptors,” he said. “There is a small one called the Moors intrepidus, who doesn’t do much in the movie, but every time he appears, i always love him”, he added.
Jurassic world 3 will hit theaters on June 10, 2022, after some delays caused by COVID-19.