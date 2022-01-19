Jurassic world: dominion: Chris Pratt flees the bloodthirsty Atrociraptors, a new dinosaur in exclusive photo | Jurassic World 3 | Cinema and series

Jurassic world: dominion, the third film in the new saga starring Chris Pratt, released a new photo that gives a glimpse of the dangers that can be seen in the next installment. Apparently, velociraptor trainer Owen Grady will have to deal with a new and extremely dangerous species of dinosaur.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker