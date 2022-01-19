Jurassic World 3: Lewis Dodgson to be the great villain and offer guides to the books

Jurassic World: Dominion, which premiered a small prologue a few weeks ago, will be released in theaters next June 10, 2022, offering us a world in which dinosaurs roam freely across the continents after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The new film of the Jurassic saga started by Steven Spielberg in 1993, will present new paleontological advances in its dinosaurs, truly impressive new species and human villains who promise to wage war. And yes, Lewis Dodgson, the person in charge of the genetic company BioSyn -InGen’s rival- be present in the plot.

Lewis Dodgson be present Jurassic World 3 and offer hints to the character of the books

dominion, which will once again feature Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will also have nostalgic elements present in other mythical installments of the saga jurassic-parkcounting on the return of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), as well as with the participation of Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and the Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong), who also appeared in Fallen Kingdom. But what has most caught the attention of the many fans of this prehistoric production is the return of Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott).

Let’s do some memory. Dodgson first appeared in the jurassic-park original, performed at the time by cameron thor. He was the representative and executive of InGen’s corporate rival, BioSyn, a disgraced geneticist who in Michael Crichton’s novels sought to appropriate InGen’s work cloning dinosaurs through reverse engineering – his specialty. In both the books and novels, Dodgson hires Denis Nedry (Wayne Knight) to steal the dinosaur embryos for BioSyn., which leads to the collapse of the park and the escape of the saurians throughout Isla Nublar. This is one of the recurring examples of evil behavior driven by greed or bad intentions in the series.





In the literary continuation, The lost World, Michael Crichton decided to give him a leading role, taking it to Sorna Island in order to steal the eggs of the different species of dinosaurs all residents. In the novel, Dodgson recruits a team of mercenaries and paleontologists, who go into the nests of the dinosaurs in order to steal the eggs and thus advance BioSyn decades of work. In the plot, Dodgson died -in a very traumatic way-, but in the film adaptations the character is still alive and kicking. How to appear in the plot of Jurassic World: Dominion?





It should be noted that the bad guys and the villains have a very short and predictable lifespan in the saga. Nedry is killed by a Dilophosaurus in the first film, while the CEO of InGen de The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Peter Ludlow (Arliss Howard), met his end in the attack of a young t.rex trying to learn to hunt – led to Dodgson’s death in the novel. More recently, movies from Jurassic World have followed this pattern. If there is a villain, you have to kill him. Vic Hoskins (Vincent D’Onofrio) was killed by a velociraptor in Jurassic World, after making proposals in the movie about wanting to use them as weapons. And in Fallen Kingdom, Eli Mills as Rafe Spall ends up being devoured by a t.rex and a carnotaurus during an auction at his mansion that was looking to sell live dinosaurs to multiple wealthy buyers.

“ The character will direct BioSyn in ‘Dominion’ and, surely, seek to take commercial advantage of the dinosaurs

What will happen to Dodgson? What will be your role? It seems that Colin Trevorrow, screenwriter and director of the film, has collected literary elements of the character in the film, leading him to lead a genetic engineering corporation that has begun creating its own versions of the dinosaurs and use them for their own purposes. Given that the scope is global, it would not be surprising if the heroes of the film went through different countries trying to conserve and protect animals, already in freedom and outside the enclosures of the parks, while Dodgson seeks to profit from them commercially. Helped by Henry Wu? May be. What does seem clear is that the person in charge of BioSyn will try to make money from the situation, just like in the original novels, perhaps risking his life along the way.





In any case, the pattern of the saga is clear: greed leads to death. To date, perhaps because of the path taken in various adaptations, Dodgson is one of the few Jurassic Park villains to have escaped unscathed. Surely in Jurassic World: Dominion, end up being devoured by one of the dinosaurs or meeting some dire fate.