Julio César Chávez Jr. attacked his father again and rubbed his past

Since Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He returned to public life on social networks and has not stopped using his internet accounts to air details of his private life. But what has caused the most scandal is his relationship with his father the great mexican champion.

Through Instagram, Chávez Junior was in charge of once again lighting the controversy As for the image he has of his father and how it is that the family relationship between them is not the best. Through time histories, Julio César Jr. was honest about what he thinks of the caesar of boxing and it reminded him of one of his most complicated personal facets, his drug addiction.

Junior started talking about problems you have faced with your family for his alleged consumption of substances harmful to health, he was annoyed by how he has been treated and ranted against the boss of the Chavez dynasty.

He compared himself to his father and recognized that when it comes to addictions he surpasses him:

“It is rude to say that I am an addict when I do not consume anything. My dad ate more stuff than me.

The 35 year old boxer described Chávez González as a “liar” and “impartial” person because as he explained that his brothers (Omar, Nicole and Christian) have also had problems with substance use but that his father has not acted and the only one they have reprimanded is Julio Jr.

Despite the fact that the accusations were against his own family, Julio César did not stop and exposed what is happening with his family and the problems he has with each of the members of the Chávez dynasty.

It should be noted that Omar Chavez he is the only one who continued with his boxing career and who was also involved in addiction issues, the rest of the sons of the Mr Knockout have not been related to problems of that type.

“Don’t believe my dadWhat you say is not right. In this case of this issue is not acting well or being impartial, is being unfair. My brothers have been drinking (alcohol) every weekend like five years ago and they are not hospitalized, ”he clarified. Julito.

In his recordings he showed that currently not close to the mexican legend because according to the words of Chávez Jr. there are people who approach his father to turn it “against”. Despite the efforts of julito to maintain a closeness with his father, he confessed that he has not achieved it.

“I have wanted to make amends with my dad, I have tried, I pay attention to him and everything, but he listens to many people who do not want him. He who doesn’t love me, doesn’t love him.”

Without forgiving what he lived through during his childhood, Julio César aired the aggressions he suffered at the hands of the great mexican champion. Although they are intimate confessions, he did not hide anything and shared on Instagram the violence he witnessed when Chávez González was one of the country’s most successful boxers.

“People respect him because he is a great athlete, but how did he behave with my family or with us when he was young? well, bad, he hit us, he hit my mom. We already forgive him but now what do you say, that if I talk things about this and worse about him?, don’t listen, do not forget”, argued the son of the boxing legend.

It is not the first time that his own Junior He expresses himself negatively about his father, he has constantly shared the friction he has with the patriarch of the Chávez dynasty and his personal conflicts. He also got to talk about his wife and sentimental situation.

