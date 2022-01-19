Johnny Depp claims to have evidence to defeat her in court

Another piece of news comes within the framework of the great mediatic and legal dispute that has taken place between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber HeardOn this occasion, the actor assured once again that many of the accusations that Heard made against him are false.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

According to the newspaper The Herald, this statement was given after the law of England denied the appeal filed by the American actor Johnny Depp, this means that the accusations that were imputed to him by the newspaper The Sun, as for Amber HeardThey are an unresolved issue. Photo: Frames

According to Nicholas Underhill himself, the judge in charge of the dispute, there are no elements that indicate that the law did not act properly in the trial, so there were no reasons to hold a new legal process: “We reject Mr. Depp’s request to include more evidence in support of its proposal.

In addition, the appellate judges considered invalidated this new evidence granted by Depp, while the testimonies he offered Amber Heard they were supported.

According to his own testimony Depp, Amber Heard he lied and he has a way to prove it, but the refusal of the law does not give him the opportunity to show his evidence, therefore, he feels that the trial is not entirely fair. Meanwhile, Depp He will continue to be dissatisfied with the path that his legal resolution is taking regarding his old relationship with Heard, in addition to accusing the newspapers “The Sun” and “Herald” of having lied when pointing out him as the aggressor of his ex-partner. Photo: The Country

The trial also took the opportunity to point out that Amber Heard he had not donated all of the seven million dollars he got from his divorce settlement to a charitable foundation, as he had announced.

There is nothing left to do but keep an eye on this legal battle that is getting more complicated step by step. It seems that there is still a long way to go to clarify the failures and successes both in the relationship of celebrities and in the British justice system.

Photo: City Magazine

