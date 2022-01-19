John Krasinski would have a cameo in Doctor Strange 2 as Mr Fantastic

For many months, even years, Marvel Studios has been developing the new Marvel movie. fantastic four. An adaptation, already within the MCU, which will be directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and that still has no protagonists or release date. But a new rumor suggests that Mr. Fantastic could make a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness embodied by none other than John Krasinski.

Although there has been no confirmation from Krasinski or Marvel Studios that they have contacted the actor for the role of Redd Richards, information from The Illuminerdi indicates that he would make an appearance as a Mister Fantastic variant. In addition, the media indicates that the protagonist and director of ‘A place in silence’ he would have already shot his scenes for the film that will be released in May this year.

Krasinski’s casting as Mr. Fantastic, as well as that of his real-life wife Emily Blunt as Sue Storm, It is an old desire of a large part of the Marvel fandom, which sees actors as the ideal choice for the Fantastic Four to finally make the leap to the Marvel Universe.

In addition, now with the possible appearance of Richards in Sam Raimi’s, and especially considering that it would be a “variant”, fans speculate if his presence would be the prelude to the arrival at the MCU of the Illuminati, an underground group of heroes with high intellects – and sometimes dubious ethics – of which Richards is a part.

The group was originally founded by Charles Xavier, Namor, Black Bolt, Richards, and Strange himself. So that, his appearance in the film could well be more than justified.

The Raimi-directed film will delve into the consequences of altering the very fabric of the multiverse, thus exploring the effects of the chaos unleashed in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thus, the master of the mythical arts will enter other realities for which he will seek help from the other great connoisseur of the path of magic, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, performed again by Elizabeth Olsen.

Alongside Cumberbatch and Olsen, in Doctor Strange in the Multivers of Madness there will also be Benedict Wong, who will once again be his faithful companion Wong; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Strange’s rival Mordo; and the Xochitl Gomez’s debut, like the new heroine, América Chávez, whose powers could be key to the film’s plot.

jvc