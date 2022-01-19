Jennifer Lopez shows off luxurious Ben Affleck name necklace

The relationship of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is getting better and better and very seriously, and this has been demonstrated by the actors.

And it is that each time they share much more, both as a family, like alone, showing how in love they are.

The best is that they overflow love, and when they are together, the way they look at each other, hug, and hold hands, shows that they are living the best moment.

But, in addition, the famous shows her great love for her boyfriend, wearing a necklace with his name.

The beautiful and luxurious necklace with the name of Ben Affleck that Jennifer Lopez wears

The famous first wore this necklace while on vacation in Monacowhere he was with Ben celebrating his birthday on a yacht

JLo she looked beautiful wearing a white minidress, and wore some gold necklaces, among them, This fancy one with Ben’s lettering.

However, he had never posed with him in his networks, and finally this Tuesday, the famous He showed off his necklace on his Instagram account.

Jennifer She wore a black leather bra, which she combined with a white skirt, and a black leather jacket, and this time she wore her necklace with Ben’s name.

Furthermore, in a video published in their stories, show off her necklace passing her hand through it, with the intention that everyone see it.

According AND! News, this necklace it was created and personalized by Ben to give to Jennifer on her birthday.

There is no doubt that the celebrity She was delighted with this gift from BenFor this reason, she wears it, and shows it off very proudly in networks.

And it is that in addition to being luxurious, it’s beautiful, well It has glitter and its golden tone make it the perfect complement for any look.

Thus, the famous feels that it takes her boyfriend everywhere she goes, and shows how important the actor is to her.