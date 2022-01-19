Jennifer Lawrence says it was hell acting with DiCaprio | INSTAGRAM

After the great success she has achieved as an actress, Jennifer Lawrence shares that the recordings are not always good or rosy, sometimes there are complications that come out of her hands and that was what happened while she was acting in ‘Don’t Look Up’ beside Thimothee Chalamet Y Leonard DiCaprio.

On this occasion we will address this situation in which the famous 31 years old visited a Night Show with Stephen Colbert, recounting her experience when DiCaprio and Chalamet were literally her “going crazy”

She says that Timothée was very excited about being away from home, I think it was something like his first decade after a long time. Leo had chosen the song that was playing in the car, you know that song about…”, he began to recount the actress.

The American assures that she only remembers everything as a misery, a true hell. He also admits that it was great to have worked with such a large and talented cast.

After having stopped working for a couple of years Jennifer is returning to the screens of his fans with this black comedy that was directed by Adam McKay.

Jennifer Lawrence shares the situation she experienced on the recording set with Dicaprio.



In case you have not yet appreciated this piece of entertainment, we recommend you do so, counting on Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry, in addition to the 3 already mentioned.

This film has been described as a film dealing with disasters, from the point of view of people who do not think that disaster will come to their lives.

In the plot of the film Lawrence and DiCaprio are playing a couple of astronomers who visualized an asteroid on a trajectory that could condition the earth, generating an interesting story that has caught all the Netflix users who have put it on their screens.

Netflix has been striving to bring together impressive casts full of top-level actors, a situation that has been taking place thanks to the great success of the platform and its productions, becoming the streaming platform for excellence and that is almost not lacking in no home.