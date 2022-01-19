Jennifer Lawrence paid tribute to Meryl Streep with this look

Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the most successful actresses, and her 31 years continues to reap success.

We have seen her grow up on the screen, in different movies like The Hunger Games, Operation Red Sparrow, Passengers, and Joy: The Name of Success.

Recently, he surprised everyone with his great work in the movie Don’t look up in his role as Kate Dibysky.

And for the movie premiere, Jennifer dazzled with a spectacular maxi dress with glitter and transparencies, and some layers.

At that time, the celebrity caused a sensation with that garment, but now, it has given something to talk about again when discovering that It was inspired by a dress Meryl Streep wore a few years ago.

Jennifer Lawrence pays tribute to Meryl Streep with this dress

Jennifer was inspired by a long dress that Meryl Streep wore in 1983 at the Oscars when she was also pregnant.

The dress of the famous actress was gold, with long sleeves, a round neck, and lots of glitter, and for this opportunity he took the hair collected with waves.

Jennifer wanted to give him up tribute to her co-star, who brought Janie Orlan to life with her look at the film’s premiere and red carpet.

And for that, he took a dress very similar to the one Meryl wore back then, only a new version with layers, but he also took hair collected with waves.

“OMG is the same look, how beautiful”, “what a beautiful gesture Jennifer Lawrence made with Meryl”, “they both look beautiful, and very similar”, “wow I didn’t know that her dress was inspired by Meryl’s”, and “both beautiful”, were some of the reactions in the images.

In this way he wanted to show his admiration and respect to the acting legend, and she was also grateful to be able to share with her in this project.