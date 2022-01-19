Jennifer Aniston shared a photo with Reese Witherspoon and captivated everyone

Without a doubt Jennifer Aniston Over the years, she has become one of the most important artists in the film industry where she has clearly shown that she has a great talent for both acting and directing. In addition to this, we must add that she has a great beauty that adds more followers every day from all over the world who do not stop praising everything she does.

However, on this occasion, the former partner of Brad Pitt, is a trend in several entertainment news portals by publishing a series of photos greeting her friend and colleague Reese witherspoon who yesterday turned 45 years old. Apparently the years do not pass for her since she owns a spectacular beauty.

Clearly, it has been shown that the friendship that the actresses mentioned above have go beyond the big screen with a bond that unites them in their private lives. They met in the early ’00s when they participated in a chapter of the famous series friends. There Reese She played Rachel’s little sister.

Then both blondes returned to work together in the series “The Morning Show” that gave the protagonist her first prize Emmy What Best actress in a drama series. Currently the recordings of the same have been taken up for the realization of new episodes that will undoubtedly delight all his followers.

On the other hand, at the international level, Jennifer touched the hearts of all people when in the 1990s he gained worldwide recognition playing Rachel Green in the tv series friends. The success of the strip was so great that to this day it continues to be played on different TV channels as well as on digital platforms. In addition, thanks to that interpretation he managed to win a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, among others.