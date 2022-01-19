Jennifer Aniston shared a photo with Reese Witherspoon and captivated everyone

Without a doubt Jennifer Aniston Over the years, she has become one of the most important artists in the film industry where she has clearly shown that she has a great talent for both acting and directing. In addition to this, we must add that she has a great beauty that adds more followers every day from all over the world who do not stop praising everything she does.

However, on this occasion, the former partner of Brad Pitt, is a trend in several entertainment news portals by publishing a series of photos greeting her friend and colleague Reese witherspoon who yesterday turned 45 years old. Apparently the years do not pass for her since she owns a spectacular beauty.

