Jennifer Aniston and the post for which they are comparing her to ‘Monica’ from Friends

Despite the fact that social networks have become an essential topic in the daily lives of many people, there is a part of society that has decided to stay out of it. Celebrities are not exempt from this rule and, while some show every second of their daily lives with their thousands of followers, others prefer not even to create a profile. Jennifer Aniston belonged to the second group until, one day, curiosity got the better of her and she ended up in the world of Instagram. From that moment on, he did not stop sharing with his fans funny videos, funny moments and, in the case of his most recent post, a photo that drew attention for its resemblance to a costar from Friends.

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo that surprised her fans (instagram/).

The widely used social network began operating in 2010 and, from that moment on, it has not stopped gaining popularity. Since then, millions of people have created an account and are actively using it. As for Aniston, he just posted his first photo in October 2019. The posting that she made to inaugurate her new profile was one of those images that “break the Internet” since, in it, she could be seen accompanied by the entire cast of Friends. “And now we’re Instagram friends too. Hello Instagram”, he wrote without knowing the great impact that such a casual postcard would cause.

Already taken that first step, the actress began posting over and over and over again until she surpassed 39 million followers. Whether they are vintage videos where she is seen on the set of the series that gave her fame, fragments of her incredible work with renowned fashion magazines, or tender postcards with her dog, there is no publication that Jennifer makes that does not surpass the tens of thousands of ‘likes’.

Jennifer Aniston’s comic post (instagram/).

On this occasion, it was a very personal image that generated a revolution among users. The photos captured Jennifer as she stared straight into the camera, with a towel wrapped around her body and a full head of hair covering half her face. Completely disheveled and with a mocking smile, heto protagonist of Marley and Me showed that her curls don’t do very well with humidity.

“Okay… Moisture… Here we go,” he wrote. in the description, to then tag the user of lolavie, the hair care brand she founded in mid-September 2021. More than 3 million people liked the post, and the comments section was filled with love from fans and colleagues alike.

Fans highlighted Jennifer Aniston’s resemblance to Monica Geller, a character from Friends (instagram/).

Among the sea of ​​applause and emojis of hearts, there was a message that stood out for the number of times it was repeated. Aniston fans couldn’t help but notice a similarity between the comedic post and friends, the sitcom that follows the lives of six New York friends as they go through the uncertainty of their twenties, thanks to which the actress achieved international fame.

In one of the episodes, Monica Geller, played by Courtney Cox, travels to Barbados and there her characteristically straight hair frizzes completely. She explains her unusual hairstyle with tropical humidity, almost equal to Aniston’s post.

Monica Geller (Courtney Cox) in the episode where they travel to Barbados.

