Jamaica vs Mexico. The qualifying match will also have no public

The Mexican team will play the entire first FIFA date of the year without an audience in the stands.

Through an official statement, the Jamaican Federation reported that —due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic— the qualifying match on January 27 against the Tricolor will be played behind closed doors Independence Park.

“Spectators will not be allowed in our FIFA World Cup qualifiers at home against Mexico and Costa Rica,” the Caribbean body’s document reads. “The Government has decided that there will be no spectators in the National Stadium, our home, for the World Cup qualifying matches. As such, our matches against Mexico and Costa Rica will be played behind closed doors.”

The reggaeboyz open the triple date of the tie with the duel against the team led by Gerardo Martino, on January 30 they visit Panama and they will return to Kingston to receive the Ticos on Wednesday, February 2.

After the visit to the Caribbean, the Mexican team will receive Costa Rica Y Panama, on January 30 and February 2, respectively, also without people, but because of the FIFA punishment.

