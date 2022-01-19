The film and music industry have proven to be the greatest, and capable of combining, and this was precisely what brought Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom in addition to their strong love, which has made them one of the most beloved couples of the moment. A happy relationship that culminated in the birth of their daughter daisy dove in August of the year 2020.

Their day to day can be the craziest, as they themselves have commented in different interviews, but now, Katy Perry has wanted to be even more honest about her relationship with the actor, who has a most unpleasant habit.

Dental floss as protagonist

The singer has confessed it in her interview granted to ‘Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden’. “To the she loves to floss, which, thank goodness, because some couples don’t, and it’s disgusting and he has shiny teeth,” he began by pointing out.

Until then, everything can be normal, but what the American artist complains about the most is that she uses it anywhere. “Leave dental floss everywhere. On my side of the bed, in the car and on the kitchen table. I’m like: ‘There are dumpsters everywhere!'” he added, drawing laughter from the presenters.

What’s more, they themselves have assured him that “you need to train him”, between jokes, to which Katy Perry has replied: “I’ve done all I can“.

In said interview, Perry has also talked about the actor’s recent 45th birthday, with whom he is happiest. This has led him to joke about some of the gifts he has given her: “I gave him a sonwhich is a great gift.”