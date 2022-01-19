iTunes ranking in Spain: top 10 of today’s favorite movies Tuesday, January 18

Nothing more boring than that endless search for movies on your streaming platform. streaming favourite.

one. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

two. Eternals

Millions of years ago, the cosmic beings known as the Celestials began genetically experimenting on humans. His intention was to create super-powered individuals who do nothing but good, but something went wrong and the Deviants appeared, destroying and creating chaos in their wake. Both races have faced each other in an eternal power struggle throughout history. In the midst of this war, Ikaris and Sersi will try to live their own love story.

3. dunes

The son of a noble family tries to avenge his father’s death while also saving a spice-rich planet he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

Four. Charm

“Encanto” tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives in a magical house in a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia hidden in an “Encanto”. The magic of Charm has blessed each child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. Everyone except Mirabel, who wants to be as special as the rest of her family. But when the magic surrounding the Enchantment is in jeopardy, Mirabel decides that she, the only Madrigal without any unique gifts, may be her exceptional family’s only hope.

5. the suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, including joining the group Task Force X, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to the island of Corto Maltese, a jungle full of enemies.

6. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

7. The ghosts of my ex girlfriends

Connor Mead (Matthew McConaughey) is a famous single photographer, lover of freedom and independence, who is haunted by the ghost of a girlfriend from the past at the wedding of his younger brother.

8. Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and their son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team reunites to stop a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

9. the survivor

A year and a half after the fall of civilization due to a virus outbreak, a former FBI agent is forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang that is after her led by a psychopath who he thinks he’s going to use her to save the world.

10. Criminal Saints

Prequel to the acclaimed series “The Sopranos”, centered on the youth of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. The script for the film was written by David Chase, the creator of the HBO original series and also the director of the independent drama “Not Fade Away.”

