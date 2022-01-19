Italian designer Nino Cerruti dies at 91

–

+

Agencies / The Voice of Michoacán

Italy. The famous Nino Cerruti, one of Italy’s great fashion designers and entrepreneurs, died this Saturday at the age of 91..

The Italian stylist died in a hospital in Piedmont, northern Italy, where he was admitted for hip surgery.

Cerruti always insisted on trying on his own creations first. Many of them were kept in the textile factory that his grandfather founded in Biella in 1881.

“I always dressed the same person: myself,” he said on one occasion, according to the AFP agency.

With the experience of producing excellent fabrics in the family textile factory, Cerruti entered the world of fashion in the late 1950s.

With a model in Capri in September 1968.

opened his first boutique in paris in 1967.

With his creative ideas, such as asking male and female models to walk the runway in the same clothes, Cerruti revolutionized fashion and launched designers like Giorgio Armani.

The designer Coco Chanel assured that she loved the realization of her pants.

Cerruti on a bicycle on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, in 1985.

In the 1980s it was introduced to Hollywood, where designed clothes for stars like Jack Nicholson, Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks.

At the Cannes Film Festival in 1995 with Antonio Banderas (left) and Prince Albert of Monaco.

With Catherine Deneuve (centre) and Fanny Ardant in Paris in 1999.

Dining with Anthony Hopkins in 1994.

Portrait session in Italy in July 1987.

In his studio in 1991.

At home with his wife and son in Rome in 1988.

The brand’s popularity increased further in 1994 when the brand was named the official designer of the Ferrari Formula 1 team.