The White Lotus It is a series that was put on everyone’s lips, the series took such force that HBO decided to invest in a second season, which is expected to be a success and it has already been revealed who will be part of the cast.

It will have a second season! Meet the cast of HBO Max’s The White Lotus

Some of the celebrities that will be part of The White Lotus they will be Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation, Legion) and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), both are top notch and told us the story of a tour group at a Hawaii resort for a week in the first season.

Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, and Molly Shannon they are part of the cast that will be in the second season.

On the other hand, The White Lotus It was created, written and directed by Mike White and is one of the best that was released during 2021.

What is the dramatic comedy The White Lotus about?

Let’s remember that The White Lotus is a dramatic comedy, its story immediately caught the viewers and when it was thought that it would only last for one season, the producers surprised with the announcement of its continuation.

Now, the story will no longer focus on hawaii but in another point for vacations, Plaza will have the role of HarperSpiller, a woman who will be on vacation with her husband and friends.

For its part, Imperioli will be Dominic Di Grasso, a tourist accompanied by his elderly father and his rebellious graduating son.

Finally, it is not known when hbo max will launch the second season of The White Lotus, but it is expected to be in the middle of this year.