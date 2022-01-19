‘It is exaggerating, there are only two dates’

Nicholas Freire ask for calm before the good start of Cougars at the tournament. And it is that despite the fact that the start has the central defender as well as his teammates happy, the Argentine made it clear that yes, they have two victories, but the season is beginning and they must keep their feet on the ground.

“The start of the tournament has been unbeatable, nobody imagined such a good situation for us and without a doubt we are enjoying it.

“The situation is being exaggerated a bit. There are two dates. We must maintain humility, focus on work, but with short and safe steps, remain calm and we will do everything in our power to reach the end of the tournament in optimal conditions,” he said.

And although he has not been able to have minutes in the tournament due to injury, Freire He acknowledged that he has seen his teammates well and with the ability to beat this Sunday tigers in Ciudad Universitaria, a rival who knows what he is capable of despite the fact that he has not won in the tournament.

“Looking at it from the outside you have noticed a team (Cougars) intense and I am very happy for this start of the tournament and we know that there is still a lot to go and we have to go with humility.

“This weekend’s game will be entertaining, they haven’t won and they will surely come with their hierarchy to try to do it,” he said.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: PUMAS: RICARDO GALINDO IS PROFILED TO REPLACE A MOZO AGAINST TIGRES AFTER EXPULSION