Iron Man-style robot is designed to search for terrain after natural disasters

An Iron Man-esque robot is designed to help out during natural disasters by blasting through debris and using its jetpack to fly over rough terrain.

The robot, called iCub, has been developed by experts at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) in Genoa, Italy.

The robotic systems in iCub’s palms will allow it to control power and direction as it moves through the air using rocket boosters.

The iCub’s modest size — just 3.4 feet — and propulsion capabilities will allow it to reach places humans or drones can’t go looking for human survivors.

Reminiscent of the Iron Man armor worn by Marvel Comics character Tony Stark, portrayed on the big screen by Robert Downey Jr.

A team of scientists at a research center in Italy has developed a robot to help during natural disasters.

It can crawl on all fours, walk, and sit up to manipulate objects. His hands have been designed to withstand sophisticated manipulation skills.

Iron Man can fly using rockets in his hands and feet.

THE iCUB ROBOT iCub has been in development for more than a decade by experts from the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT). It is designed to be capable of aerial locomotion, to perform inspections in the open air and to move from one building to another. With a height of 104 cm, the iCub is the size of a five-year-old. It can crawl on all fours, walk, and sit up to manipulate objects. His hands have also been designed to withstand sophisticated manipulation skills.

According to IIT experts, the field of robotics still lags behind in terms of offering affordable solutions for disaster scenarios.

“Each year, around 300 natural disasters kill around 90,000 humans and affect 160 million people worldwide,” says the institute’s website.

“Unfortunately, robotics is still lagging behind in offering affordable solutions in these disaster scenarios.”

iCub has been in development for over 15 years. It has been named in part as a nod to the man-cub in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book.

Standing 104 cm (3.4 ft) tall, he is the size of a five-year-old and comes with a slightly creepy doll face.

iCub can crawl on all fours, walk and sit to manipulate objects, such as building fragments or debris, while its hands have been designed to support sophisticated manipulation skills.

“It is one of the few platforms in the world with full body sensitive skin to deal with safe physical interaction with the environment,” says IIT.

The small humanoid robot, called iCub, will fly using a jet pack and has systems in its palms that allow it to control power and direction.

Experts hope the robot’s size and propulsion capabilities will allow it to reach places humans or drones can’t.

The IIT team has been working on robotics for the last 15 years, with the aim of driving Italy forward in the sector.

A video simulation from the experts shows how human operators could remotely use software to move iCub in a disaster scenario.

“The developed simulator integrates sound simulation, which originates from the real experiments carried out for jet identification and control purposes,” say the engineers.

“Finally, the control algorithms ensure vertical takeoff and landing, with orientation control and flight information.”