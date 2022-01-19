iOS 15 is no longer an option, and Apple may have learned a lot by not forcing you to update to it

Apple updated its iOS 15 adoption figures last week, noting that version is already installed on more than 63% of devices and 72% of all iPhones that have been introduced over the last four years. If we compare it with the adoption of Android versions, these are very good figures, but it is slower adoption rate than iOS 14 and earlier versions.

The most likely reason for this slowdown is a change that Apple decided to implement with the arrival of iOS 15: the option to continue using iOS 14 without the system insisting on updating. The presence of iOS 15 was reduced to a label at the bottom of the update panel that could easily go unnoticed.

The transition from iOS 14 to iOS 15 as an experiment

Back then we wondered if all iOS or iPadOS updates were going to be like this from now on. We still don’t know, but a recent interview at Ars Technica revealed that Apple’s intention has always been to end that option and encourage everyone to upgrade to iOS 15 at some point. It was a temporary measure.

that happened last week. All the users who were still using iOS 14 and just let the iPhone update to iOS 15 will jump between versions these days. That may cause a jump in that rate of adoption, and Cupertino may have learned some lessons.

give that option has allowed some wiggle room so that Apple could apply the urgent updates of iOS 15 (there is always something wrong with the version of the release that needs to be fixed quickly) without that affecting many people from the first days. The company must have also collected interesting statistics, such as the percentage of people who decided to upgrade to iOS 15 from day one by intentionally hitting the button to do so.

The fact that iOS 15 is already on more than 6 out of 10 devices, despite the fact that the update has been optional for four months, are still very good figures, and therefore I would not be surprised if this way of offering updates also extend to macOS or even watchOS. It gives the option to keep the previous version for those who need it and to update those who want to enjoy the new features as soon as possible.

This can also have a negative side: it is also a way of pile updates to release more in less time. And if Apple needs something now, it is knowing how to space out its software improvements.