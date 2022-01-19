International airlines cancel and modify flights to the US due to concerns about the 5G network

The main international airlines canceled flights headed to U.S or changed some of the planes they use on Wednesday, thanks to a dispute over concerns that the new mobile phone service 5G could interfere with aircraft technology.

At first it was not clear why the airlines made those decisions, or if they were taking into account that the telephone operators AT&T Y Verizon they had agreed to pause the rollout of new high-speed wireless service near key airports for international departures.

You can read: US airlines warn “catastrophic” consequences of 5G signal deployment

The matter seemed to particularly affect the Boeing 777, a long-haul aircraft used by carriers around the world. Two Japanese companies expressly mentioned the model as being particularly affected by the signs 5G when they announced cancellations and changes to their schedules.

The airline of Middle East, emirates announced that it would stop flights to several US cities due to “operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of mobile network services 5G at certain airports EU“. He said he would continue with the flights to Los Angeles, New York Y Washington.

Similarly, Air India reported that it would restrict flights to EU for the same reason. “Due to the deployment of 5G communications in EU, our operations from India are restricted/reviewed with changes in aircraft type from January 19, 2022″, the Indian company noted in Twitter.

Air India reported the cancellation this Wednesday of four flights to New York, San Francisco, Chicago Y Newark.

#FlyAI: Due to deployment of the 5G communications in USA, we will not be able to operate the following flights of 19th Jan’22: AI101/102 DEL/JFK/DEL

AI173/174 DEL/SFO/DEL

AI127/126 DEL/ORD/DEL

AI191/144 BOM/EWR/BOM Please standby for further updates.https://t.co/Cue4oHChwx — Air India (@airindiain) January 18, 2022

Find out: AT&T will delay part of the deployment of the 5G signal after alarm for possible interruptions to flights

The companies warned that new frequency bands from 3.7 to 3.8 gigahertz (GHz), the so-called C-band spectrum, which will give networks greater geographical reach and faster signals, could cause many aircraft security systems become “unusable”.

Mobile networks similar to the one have been implemented in dozens of countries. 5G, although there are some important differences with the operation of the network of EU, which could cause problems for airlines.

the new networks 5G they use a segment of the radio spectrum close to that used by radio altimeters, which measure the height of aircraft above the ground and help pilots land in poor visibility.

The Federal Communications Commission of the EU, which establishes a buffer between the frequency used 5G and the one used by altimeters, determined that it could be used safely in the vicinity of air traffic.

The government of U.S was already forced at the beginning of January to ask two operators (AT&T and Verizon) an extension to activate the network after the concern expressed by the American boeing and its main rival, the European Airbus, the largest aircraft manufacturers in the world.

With information from AP and EFE.