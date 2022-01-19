IMSS has 79 years of providing medical assistance to Mexicans

On January 19, 1943, the Mexican Social Security Institute was created (IMSS), during the administration of President Manuel Ávila Camacho, to 79 years of that fact there are already 83.2 million Mexicans benefited with its medical assistance.

On the same date, the Social Security Law was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, where the objective of the Institute was stated: “to guarantee the human right to health, medical assistance, the protection of livelihoods and services necessary for individual and collective well-being.

The IMSS It began activities on January 1, 1944, according to information from the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH). It is currently known for offering Mexicans medical, cultural, educational services and economic benefits.

More than 400 thousand consultations a day are provided in the IMSS

As part of the celebration for the 79 years of its creation, the IMSS He explained that it has a health team made up of 146,000 nurses, and more than 84,000 doctors.

“On a typical day in the Ordinary Regime, 404 thousand 118 consultations are granted, of which 303 thousand 469 are family medicine, 54 thousand 335 specialties, 9 thousand 938 dental and 36 thousand 916 emergencies”, specified the Institute it’s a statement.

In addition, 832 deliveries, 2,852 surgeries, 710,350 clinical analyses, 6,668 tomographies, 901 MRIs, 1,844 radiotherapy sessions, 7,529 hemodialysis sessions, 21,215 physical medicine sessions, and 1,048 medicine sessions are attended. nuclear, among other services.

To provide this medical assistance, the

IMSS

It has 1,531 Family Medicine Units (UMF), 251 General Hospitals, 25 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE), 34 Ambulatory Care Units (UMAA), 16 Ophthalmology Care centers, 10 Cancer Detection and Diagnosis units, Mama, 18,774 offices, 1,119 operating rooms and 56,753 beds.

IMSS implements actions in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic

In these 79 years of life, one of the moments that the IMSS is the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the construction of 11 Temporary Attention Centers (CAT) distributed in Mexico City, Chihuahua, Durango, State of Mexico, Morelos, Jalisco, Nuevo León and Zacatecas.

Also relaunched

Covid 3.0 permission

, document that beneficiaries deliver to their employers to justify absence from their jobs. From January 10, 2022 to date, more than 79 thousand permits have been granted.

The IMSS It has 4,759 Social Security Respiratory Care Modules (MARSS), which provide care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as well as 35 MacroMARSS in 17 states, where people with symptoms of respiratory disease are identified. to reduce chains of contagion of Covid-19.

Attention to the rural population, an outstanding action in the IMSS

Social Security also provides medical assistance rural population through the IMSS-BIENESTAR program, whose infrastructure is made up of 80 Rural Hospitals, 3,622 Rural Medical Units, 140 Mobile Medical Units and 45 Rural Obstetric Care Centers, among others.

Daily, these units provide around 51,466 family medicine, specialties, emergency and stomatology consultations; three thousand 593 prenatal consultations, 254 surgeries, 27 thousand 663 clinical tests, 248 deliveries and 13 thousand 668 diabetes detections.

Other notable IMSS data 79 years after its creation

In 2021 the IMSS reached a historical affiliation of 20 million 620 thousand 148 jobs; the annual growth was higher than 840 thousand jobs, the highest in the existence of the Institute.

Through the Directorate of Incorporation and Collection (DIR) a collection of 382 thousand million pesos (mdp) was achieved, a figure that is 32 thousand mdp higher than what was obtained in 2020.

Regarding the modernization of its digital services, Social Security developed new platforms that had an impact on 56 million beneficiaries, such as dashboards for remote monitoring of pediatric oncology patients.