Immunomodulators and exercise, key points for a strong immune system in children – El Occidental

Given the rise in infections with the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus in Mexico, the only way for children and adults to be protected is by having a strong immune system.

Although at the moment there is nothing that can inhibit Covid-19 and its variants, specialists mention to avoid getting sick is to maintain a strong and healthy immune system, since this will be the main defense against respiratory diseases: Covid-19, influenza or any other viruses and batteries.

We recommend you:

Despite the wide variety of antibiotics and vaccines to treat and prevent respiratory infections, the morbidity and mortality of these diseases remains very high.

The pediatric allergist and infectologist, general director of Integral Pediatric Assistance (API), Dr. Gerardo López, recommended adding an immunomodulator such as pidotimod to the integral treatment to provide protective immunity against infectious agents, whether they are viruses or bacteria.

Mainly in girls and boys who have an immature immune system, in people with a chronic disease such as diabetes and in older adults whose immune system is aging, along with a balanced diet, accompanied by good rest, avoiding tobacco and alcohol and do physical activity for about 30 minutes a day.

Immunomodulators such as pidotimod, he commented, are a group of drugs used to prevent acute respiratory infections (ARI) and recurrent respiratory infections in these age groups.

Its action is to stimulate the immune system both in the innate or first contact immunity and in the adaptive one with the formation of antibodies, they are an effective measure in the treatment of respiratory infections, due to the fact that they directly or indirectly reinforce the immunological activity that is is decreased in patients affected by these conditions.

Given the times we live in, it is important to continue with regular hand washing, the use of gel, the use of face masks and masks in closed places or when healthy distance is not possible and not going to crowded places.

