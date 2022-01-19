“I can’t wait”: Billie Eilish gives the big news of the year about the future of her career

U.S. – billie eilish announced his new tour with a video on their social networks: the “Happier Than Ever World Tour” will start in 2022. For the time being, the countries in which it will be presented, apart from its native United States, will be Australia and New Zealand. New locations are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Sitting in a completely empty stadium, you can see the artist waiting to perform. As the camera zooms in, an echo begins to be heard that ends up becoming the song that gives the tour its name. billie eilish He mentioned in the footer of the post that he can’t wait to return to the two aforementioned countries.

In the comments you can see how his European and Latin American fans ask him if he will also perform on their continents. At the moment the young woman has not confirmed more places due to the epidemiological situation in different parts of the world. Probably the team in charge of organizing the tour will increase the locations. It is worth remembering that the official dates are not yet announced.

There is still hope that billie eilish sing for many more countries; this tour comes on the heels of the album’s release. It seems that the singer does not want to wait any longer to share her art with her millions of fans. It’s just that Eilish has been a musical sensation since she released her first single, and with her melodious voice and carefree demeanor she has drawn a lot of attention.

Tickets can be pre-booked from Monday, October 11 on the page “billieeilish.com/tour”. Officially they will be on sale from October 15th for some of the locations that appear on the website mentioned above. The shows promise to be full of surprises from the young woman.