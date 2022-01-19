Hulu ranking in the United States: today’s top 9 favorite movies Tuesday, January 18

In a market as saturated as that of internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. Hulu is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 9 works of cinema with the best acceptance in the United States.

one. the suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, including joining the group Task Force X, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to the island of Corto Maltese, a jungle full of enemies.

two. mr robot

It follows a mysterious anarchist who recruits a young computer programmer (Malek) suffering from an antisocial disorder and connects to people by hacking them.

3. Hulk

Bruce Banner, a brilliant researcher in the field of genetic technology, hides a painful past that has left him stigmatized. His old girlfriend, researcher Betty Ross (Jennifer Connelly), who lost patience waiting for him to regain emotional stability, witnessed a serious accident suffered by Banner in the laboratory: due to an explosion, the scientist’s body absorbed a lethal dose of gamma rays; Since then, Banner began to feel inside him the presence of a dangerous and, at the same time, darkly attractive entity. Meanwhile, the Hulk, a wild and prodigiously strong creature appears sporadically, leaving behind a trail of destruction. It is an emergency situation that requires the intervention of the army, led by Betty’s father, General “Thunderbolt” Ross. Betty is the only one who suspects that Bruce has something to do with the Hulk.

Four. Paul

A smartass space traveler named Paul (SETH ROGEN, The Green Hornet, Embarrassing Mess) has been holed up in a top-secret military base for sixty years, advising world leaders about other aliens. As he begins to realize that he is no longer that useful and that the dissection table is getting dangerously close, Paul decides to escape in the first motorhome that stops near the military base at Area 51. Luckily for him, in said camper van two earthlings perfectly willing to rescue and shelter a troubled alien.

5. 2 Guns

A DEA agent, Bobby Trench (Denzel Washington) and a Naval Intelligence officer, Michael Stigman (Mark Wahlberg), manage to steal 43 million dollars from the mob. The problem is that in reality that money was not from the criminal organization, but from the CIA. Film adaptation of a graphic novel by Steven Grant.

6. Bad example

Danny (Paul Rudd) and Wheeler (Seann William Scott) are commercials for an energy drink. After crashing the company vehicle they are arrested and sentenced to complete 150 hours of community service mentoring children. Bad idea..

7. undefeated 2

A former world champion boxer, but run down and full of debts, travels to Russia with his agent to earn a few pesos filming Vodka commercials, but once there he will fall into the hands of the mafia, who wants to put him in jail and face the reigning champion. of a tournament for inmates that moves a lot of money. This is how “Ice man” will have to deal with all the inmates and the corrupt world that lives there.

8. at my sister’s wedding

Beth Harper (Kristen Bell) is a successful New York real estate agent, but very unlucky in love. But when she travels to Rome, and impulsively steals some coins from a fountain, she begins to be tirelessly pursued by suitors.. (FILMAFFINITY)

10. welcome home roscoe jenkins

A famous presenter of a well-known television show leaves Los Angeles and returns to his home, in a southern state, to see his family again.

