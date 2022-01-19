How Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis found their fight on ‘King Richard’

“The number of people — family, friends, enemies, celebrities, politicians, athletes — who have been inspired to contact me and say they enjoyed it has been overwhelming,” says Will Smith of “King Richard,” co-starring Aunjanue Ellis. . (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

I wasn’t supposed to go down to the kitchen.

That was the only room in the Chatsworth home that doubled as the Williams family’s Florida residence in “King Richard” that was off limits to the filmmakers because the appliances and cabinet design hadn’t been changed to reflect the design. mid 90’s period on film.

So naturally, Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, the actors who play Richard Williams and Oracene Price, parents of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, went straight to the kitchen when it came time to rehearse a pivotal scene in the film. . Where else would they go? Think of your own home and the place where people gravitate during parties, where family and friends have late-night conversations, and where charged confrontations like “King Richard” take place.

“It’s always the kitchen!” Smith says, punctuating the pronouncement, as he usually does, with a thunderous laugh.

“King Richard” takes its title from Williams, the demanding and loving father and tennis coach, the man who wrote a 78-page plan detailing how his two daughters would become tennis champions. He came up with this plan before Venus and Serena were born, which means he needed more than a little help from his wife to pull it off.

Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene Williams and Will Smith as Richard Williams in “King Richard.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

As Ellis says: “He had to convince her to use her body for 18 months to create the vessels for this dream. And she said, ‘Okay. Handsome’. They were both crazy. They were complicit in the madness.”

Adds Smith: “There has to be a little bit of insanity, because you have to believe something for which there is no evidence, and then you have to dedicate your life to something that is not only invisible, but highly unlikely and potentially impossible. But you believe it wholeheartedly because you can’t achieve it if you don’t believe it wholeheartedly. So yes, there is a sliding scale from naivete to total insanity, and somewhere there is the sweet spot for dream manifestation.”

But there is the madness, and then there is the selfish lack of awareness of how others feel. And, in the film, that led to a confrontation between the parents over Williams’ refusal to consider letting Venus turn pro at 14. It’s a conversation that takes place 90 minutes into the film, giving Price an opportunity to finally call out the husband’s ego and stubbornness in the way he controlled their family’s lives, not to mention his penchant for walking away. of the failed businesses and the children he had with other women.

The scene was filmed after production was halted in March 2020 due to the pandemic lockdown, a break that offered Smith and Ellis time to, as Smith puts it, “marinate their characters.”

Aunjanue Ellis and Will Smith lead actors in “King Richard.” (Anne Marie Fox/Warner Bros.)

“When it came to this Ali-Frazier moment,” says Ellis, comparing the encounter to the famous heavyweight boxing matches between George Frazier and Muhammad Ali in the 1970s, “we felt like we had lived with these characters long enough to say how we felt without really even needing a script.”

Smith, who played Ali in Michael Mann’s 2001 film, was asked if she felt like Ali or Frazier in the kitchen scene.

“Well, it depends on what fight,” he replies with a laugh. (Frazier won their opening fight; Ali prevailed in both rematches.)

Our conversations, first with the two actors together around November’s AFI Fest and then subsequent talks individually in the new year, often returned to this pivotal scene, during which Price tells her husband in no uncertain terms about the sacrifices. she did to help her daughters achieve their tennis dreams. (The couple married in 1980 and divorced in 2002.)

“I had them inside me and on my back,” Ellis says, as Price, at the start of this five-minute confrontation. “And I also carried you, working two shifts, so I could put food on your table. I have been here dreaming and believing. Like you. You just don’t want to see me.”

Since they weren’t supposed to shoot in the kitchen, director Reinaldo Marcus Green grabbed a loaf of bread and some peanut butter from the craft service table, along with a carton of orange juice that the homeowners had left in the refrigerator. Ellis now had some props to wear. “It was all a happy accident,” Green says over the phone.

Among her many notable achievements, “King Richard” makes a compelling case for Price’s crucial role in developing the Williams sisters’ careers, both as a mother and as a coach. Smith recalls an early meeting at Serena Williams’ house when everyone was still weighing each other and deciding whether to make the movie. Price sat in silence for most of the afternoon, then, after some persuasion, offered his thoughts.

“She’s so quiet,” says Smith. “She doesn’t feel the need to prove herself or defend herself. So when he speaks, it’s a powerful thing.”

“My thought that day,” Ellis says of the kitchen scene, “was what would Miss Oracene Price want the world to know about her experience? People see her in the stands, but they don’t know her. No one knows that she was his trainer… but she was. So I just wanted to speak the best I could for her and feel good about it when it was over.”

Like Price, Ellis is a soft-spoken, modest and deeply caring woman. He didn’t speak to Price before playing her, but he did meet her during a press day before the release of “King Richard.”

“She said, ‘Good job,’” Ellis recalls, laughing. “Just two words. But that was enough for me.”

Smith has also received praise since “King Richard” opened simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19. Although the film’s box office total has been disappointing (the film’s worldwide gross is less than $30 million), Smith says he’s never experienced a more enthusiastic reaction to a film.

Demi Singleton (L) as Serena Williams, Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Will Smith as Richard Williams in “King Richard.” (Chiabella James/Warner Bros.)

“I had resigned myself to my life that, as an artist, I would never make a better movie than ‘The Pursuit of Happyness,’” Smith says, referring to the 2006 drama that co-starred his son Jaden and earned him an Oscar. nomination. “That was the highlight. I thought I had reached my artistic pinnacle.”

“And then we did ‘King Richard,’ and the number of people — family, friends, enemies, celebrities, politicians, athletes — who have been inspired to contact me and say they enjoyed it. It’s been overwhelming.”

What resonated with all these people? Smith, who has never come across a subject he couldn’t point to, says there are two things: The film’s story of a family triumph, specifically the triumph of a black family, has been a necessary source of encouragement during a pandemic that has continued. almost two years. And people have also commented on the “daddy girl” relationships in the film, which Smith calls “a delightful and rare thing to see depicted on film.”

“That was one of the things about Richard that I wanted to be able to capture,” says Smith, “that as wild as he was and as angry as he could get, he was always there for and protecting his daughters. And they knew it. They knew that he would die for them and that he would kill for them. For all his faults, Richard Williams is one of the best fathers of girls America has ever seen. To this day, those girls love that man. both his legacy and all those tennis titles.”

