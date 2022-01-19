How to charge a cell phone without a charger? The trick you didn’t imagine

Midtime Editorial

More than once it has happened to us that we have no way to charge our cell phone battery, because there is no plug nearby or we do not have the charger at hand, for this reason, mobile device developers they work to offer new solutions to this problem.

How is the trick for Android phones?

Such is the case of android system which has a function little known by its users, since it allows the possibility of charge your smartphone without the need to connect it in the outlet or in a computer.

The tool is called ‘Wireless reverse charging‘, with which one mobile phone can transfer power to another just put them together so that the batteries are on the same side. Thus, the cell phone with the highest energy must be face down, while the one that will receive it will have to be on top.

It should be clarified that this feature is only enabled on some devices which are usually those of high-end being the ones with the latest technology.

How to charge a cell phone without a charger?